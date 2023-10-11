Novavax Advances Science Supporting Protein-based Vaccine Technology at IDWeek 2023 and World Vaccine Congress Europe 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, will present study findings during two posters sessions at IDWeek 2023, October 11-15, and three oral presentations at World Vaccine Congress (WVC) Europe 2023, October 16-19. Highlights include clinical data on Novavax's BA.1, BA.5 and bivalent variant vaccines, an evaluation of its prototype COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 to 11 years, real-world evidence on adverse events post-COVID vaccination and an update on its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine candidate.

"We are excited to share the latest clinical data and real-world evidence advancing the science behind our protein-based vaccine technology," said Filip Dubovsky, MD, President of Research and Development, Novavax. "These data will support the expansion of our label and describe characteristics that may help drive vaccine choice."

At IDWeek, Novavax will present data on key COVID-19 vaccine attributes that drive people's vaccine choices, and clinical data from two studies comparing its Omicron BA.1 and BA.5 variant vaccines to its prototype COVID-19 vaccine's ability to induce superior neutralizing antibody responses to BA.1 and BA.5 viruses in individuals previously vaccinated with mRNA vaccines.

At WVC EU, Novavax will showcase data from its Vaccine Impact on Productivity real-world study investigating the burden and impact of vaccine reactogenicity (solicited adverse local/systemic side effects), its Phase 2b/3 Hummingbird™ global clinical trial evaluating its prototype vaccine in children aged six through 11 years as well as its CIC vaccine candidate.

Novavax poster presentations during IDWeek:

Author Presentation title Details Rousculp, M Results From the COVID-19

Vaccines Discrete Choice

Experiment Pre-Test Qualitative

Interviews in Canada, Germany, the

UK, and US General Population Poster Presentation October 13, 2023 12:15-13:30pm (EST)

BCEC Poster Hall

Poster: 1371 Bennett, C Immunogenicity and Safety of a

Heterologous Booster Dose

of Omicron Subvariant (BA.1 and BA.5)

and Bivalent SARS-CoV-2

Recombinant Spike Protein

Vaccines: A Phase 3, Randomized,

Clinical Trial Poster Presentation October 14, 2023 12:15-13:30pm (EST)

BCEC Poster Hall

Poster: 2337

Novavax oral presentations during WVC EU:

Author Presentation title Details Zatonski, M Hummingbird NVX-CoV2373 COVID-

19 Global Clinical Trial: Data for

Children 6 through 11 Years of Age Oral Presentation October 17, 2023 13:45pm (CET) Room 4 Shinde, V Update on Novavax Investigational

Influenza vaccine and COVID-19-Influenza

Combination Vaccine Development Oral Presentation October 18, 2023 14:00pm (CET) Room 4 Perretti, A COVID-19 Vaccines in the Real

World: Observed Reactogenicity

Rates Oral Presentation October 19, 2023 10:30am (CET) Room 5

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines too help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

