Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 standard on 2024 RC and RC F

RC now offers Cloudburst Gray as an exterior color

RC F Track Edition adds Ultra White, Cloudburst Gray, and Caviar as exterior color options

Starting MSRP of $45,920 (includes DPH)

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crafted to stand apart, the Lexus RC and RC F line seamlessly blend sporty, eye-catching exterior design, exceptional interior craftmanship, and exhilarating performance.

WHAT’S NEW: 2024 Lexus RC and RC F (PRNewswire)

The Lexus RC and RC F see minor changes for the 2024 model year. The 2024 RC adds Cloudburst Gray as an exterior color option, and 19-inch Enkei wheels are available for F SPORT models. Ultra White, Cloudburst Gray, and Caviar are also now available as exterior colors for the 2024 RC F Track Edition.

2024 RC and RC F models are expected to arrive in dealerships later this year.

RC LINE

The RC 300 is powered by a highly responsive 2.0-liter, twin-scroll turbocharged and intercooled in-line four-cylinder engine with direct injection resulting in 241-horsepower. Generating 258 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,650 to 4,400 rpm, the engine is paired to a rear-wheel drive system and an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift automatic transmission.

The RC 300 AWD pairs a six-speed automatic transmission with a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter V6. Featuring Variable Valve Timing with intelligence, the engine is designed to provide added torque at lower speeds and greater horsepower at higher speeds. These refinements combine to generate 236 lb.-ft. of torque from 2,000 to 4,800 rpm.

The RC 350 and RC 350 AWD's 311-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 generates 280 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,800 rpm and boasts direct and port fuel injection – as well as an awe-inspiring sound reminiscent of the LFA supercar. The all-wheel drive RC 350 features a six-speed automatic transmission, while the rear-wheel drive model is equipped with an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift transmission. And in the rear-wheel drive F SPORT, an available Torsen® limited-slip rear differential helps maximize drivers' ability to power out of corners. The RC 350 can accelerate from 0 to 60 in an estimated 5.8 seconds (RWD) and 6.0 seconds (AWD).

For 2024, Cloudburst Gray 1, has been added as an available exterior color option. In addition, 19-inch dark finish Enkei alloy wheels are available for F SPORT models.

1Available for an additional $500 charge

RC F

The high-performance RC F continues in 2024 with GT3-inspired looks, cunning dynamics, and a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 producing 472 horsepower.

The standard F-tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension and 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin® Pilot Sport® 4 S tires (sized 255/35ZR19 front, 275/35ZR19 rear) provide superior surefootedness, while massive six-piston front, four-piston rear Brembo® brakes bring everything to a standstill with impressive aplomb. Having those Brembo brakes onboard is critical to reigning in the excitement brought on by the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8. It takes an estimated 4.2 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill.

Inside the RC F, front passengers will appreciate the exclusive F-badged sport seats that offer generous bolstering and support. In addition to their holding qualities in high-G driving scenarios, the seats are designed to be as ergonomic as possible, with an optimal dispersion of body pressure integrated into their engineering.

Bold digital instrumentation displays everything from the G-force meter to Launch Control status. RC F's eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift transmission with downshift rev-matching features and optimally positioned paddle shifters allow for split-second upshifts all the way to its 168-mph top track speed.

2024 serves as the final year to offer an exclusive performance package, the RC F Track Edition. The Track Edition has standard features including: a carbon fiber hood; roof and fixed rear wing; black and blue Alcantara® interior trim; Brembo® carbon-ceramic brakes; and new Hitachi® shocks. It is available in three exterior colors: Ultra White 1, Cloudburst Gray 1, and Caviar.

1Available for an additional $500 charge

RC F CARBON PACKAGE

Upping RC F's gravitas is the available Carbon Package. It includes:

Carbon fiber roof, rear bumper, lip and air dam front spoiler, fin rocker, door lower molding and retractable wing rear spoiler

19-inch matte black wheels with 255/35ZR19 front, 275/35ZR19 rear Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires

Carbon Fiber interior trim

Leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel with power tilt/telescopic steering column

Intuitive Parking Assist

LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM+ 2.5

All 2024 RC and RC F models come with Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, which includes Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection, Low-light Pedestrian & Daytime Bicyclist Detection, Left Turn Vehicle Intersection Support, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Intelligent High Beams, Enhanced All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Enhanced Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist.

2024 RC and RC F Pricing

Model # Model Name 24MY MSRP* 9202 RC 300 $45,920 9203 RC 300 F SPORT $50,540 9206 RC 300 AWD $48,610 9207 RC 300 AWD F SPORT $52,830 9212 RC 350 $48,850 9213 RC 350 F SPORT $53,470 9216 RC 350 AWD $51,015 9217 RC 350 AWD F SPORT $55,195 9225 RC F $68,295 9226 RC F Track Edition $101,170



*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,150

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brooke Sinek

469-980-1017

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexus