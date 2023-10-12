Centinel Spine Surgical Stadium Event at NASS 2023 to Demonstrate Value of prodisc® Match-the-Disc™ Cervical and Lumbar Total Disc Replacement Systems

Centinel Spine is the only company to offer cervical and lumbar total disc replacement (TDR) systems that allow matching the disc to the needs of the patient and surgeon.

Centinel Spine recently announced that more than 250,000 pro disc devices have been implanted worldwide * , validated with a reported reoperation rate of less than 1% ** .

The prodisc technology portfolio now includes an unmatched four cervical and two lumbar devices.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, ("the Company") the leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced that it will highlight the new prodisc Match-the-Disc™ cervical and lumbar TDR systems at the upcoming North American Spine Society (NASS) 38th Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, CA (October 18-21, 2023).

The prodisc Match-the-Disc™ cervical and lumbar TDR systems will be featured at Centinel Spine's "Surgical Stadium" event to be held on the NASS exhibit floor on October 18 at 2:30pm local time. The educational program will be led by esteemed faculty Prof. Dr. Rudolf Bertagnoli, Dr. John F. Hall, Dr. Osama Ahmed, and Dr. Ehsan Jazini—demonstrating the value of intraoperative implant optionality through a cadaveric surgical implantation with the Company's two latest cervical TDR technologies launched in the U.S., prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK. The prodisc technology is the only cervical and lumbar TDR system that allows matching the disc to the needs of the patient and surgeon.

Dr. John Hall, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon with Flagstaff Bone & Joint, Flagstaff, Arizona, will moderate the Company's Surgical Stadium program. According to Dr. Hall, "I appreciate that Centinel Spine continues to support total disc arthroplasty education through programs like this NASS Surgical Stadium event. Advancing cervical and lumbar disc arthroplasty requires continued engagement, and we have assembled an experienced group of U.S. and international faculty to support this program and provide a unique perspective to the audience. Prof. Dr. Rudolf Bertagnoli, one of the co-inventors of prodisc, is a great addition to the program and will lend his perspective after 25 years of utilizing disc arthroplasty to provide mobility and restore natural function to his patients. There are definite benefits to the new cervical and lumbar prodisc implants that Centinel Spine has recently introduced in the U.S. Having the ability to intraoperatively select the implant that best matches the needs of the patient is a true benefit. Hopefully, through this Surgical Stadium program, we will be able to demonstrate that to a broader group of surgeons."

"Continued surgeon education through the NASS Surgical Stadium type of event is critical as the total disc replacement market rapidly accelerates," said Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray. "There are clear benefits to the intraoperative optionality that the prodisc cervical and lumbar systems both provide. The NASS organization has provided an excellent new forum to deliver educational content and we are appreciative to have the support of an extremely experienced global faculty."

Also to be highlighted at NASS 2023 is the prodisc CORE technology, the articulating design feature that has 'powered' the predictable clinical outcomes of every prodisc device after 30+ years and 250,000+ implantations*.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®). The Company's prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and 250,000 implantations worldwide.

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. The prodisc platform remains the only technology with multiple motion-preserving solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

