AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Humann, an industry leader in functional food and nutritional supplements for human health is pleased to announce its latest recognition for the SuperBeets® product line as the #1 Cardiologist Recommended Beet Brand for Cardiovascular Health Support. Humann's commitment to high-quality scientific innovation has put them at the forefront of the functional food and nutritional supplements industry.

According to a leading independent survey conducted by IQVIA™ ProVoice Survey this year, SuperBeets® by Humann is the #1 cardiologist recommended beet brand for cardiovascular health support. This comes in addition to SuperBeets® recent recognition as the #1 doctor recommended beet brand for heart health support and the #1 pharmacist recommended beet brand for heart health support. Backed by extensive research and development, Humann has expanded their SuperBeets product line to include SuperBeets Powders, SuperBeets Heart Chews, SuperBeets Beet Root Capsules, and SuperBeets gummies. This accolade is a testament to the trust and confidence medical practitioners and professionals have placed in Humann's commitment to excellence.

"Cardiologists now recognize the importance of nitric oxide to vascular health. Nitric oxide is one of the most important molecules for blood vessel health. A healthy blood vessel produces nitric oxide, which protects the vessel and supports healthy blood flow and circulation." said Dr. Yousef Elyaman, MD, IFMCP, a board-certified internist and Medical Director at Humann. "Accordingly, nutritional products and supplements that enhance the ability of the vessel to produce nitric oxide, and to thereby improve vascular health, are of great interest to cardiologists."

Humann is devoted to making the highest quality nutritional supplements that are trusted by doctors, patients, and the modern health-conscious consumer. The SuperBeets® product line was developed with the guidance of Humann's Scientific Advisory Board, a group of experts in blood flow science from across medicine, functional nutrition, sports physiology, and other scientific disciplines. These advisors help guide Humann's work to utilize superior ingredients and incorporate findings from gold-standard clinical studies that utilize double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trials.

"I joined Humann's Scientific Advisory Board because of their focus on cardiovascular health," said Dr. Penny Kris-Etherton, PhD, a cardiovascular nutritionist and past chair of the AHA Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health, the Evan Pugh University Professor of Nutritional Sciences Emeritus at Penn State University, and a member of Humann's Scientific Advisory Board. "Their products are nutrition-based and supported by strong scientific evidence. My research and interests are aligned with Humann, to change people's lives, starting with improving cardiovascular health."

For more information about Humann, the makers of SuperBeets®, please visit HumanN.com .

About Human Power of N Company:

Humann was founded in affiliation with a leading academic research program and is committed to promoting healthy circulatory and blood flow function for optimal living as well as other functional foods and nutritional supplements. The innovators at Humann bring forth smart, plant-based, and nutrition-forward science in the form of supplements in innovative form factors (powders, chews, gummies, tablets), to meet the demands of modern, health-conscious consumers. Its products are widely used by physicians, consumers, and athletes alike, including over 120 Professional and Division One Collegiate sports teams. Humann is a pioneer in the field of beet-based and polyphenol promotion of Nitric Oxide, a vital molecule in healthy circulation. Humann's product lines include #1 selling beet-based brands and leading product franchises such as SuperBeets, SuperBeets Sport, and Neo40. Humann is a recipient of the 2017 Nutrition Science Award by NBJ and a 9-time Inc.5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Honoree.

View original content:

SOURCE HumanN