Life Time to Acquire Arden Hills Athletic & Social Club Property in Sacramento in Early 2024

Location will reopen as Life Time Arden with planned renovation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, and Arden Hills Athletic & Social Club located in Sacramento, California, today announced the closure of Arden Hills as of Dec. 31, 2023, and Life Time's acquisition of the property with an early 2024 reopening as Life Time Arden. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The iconic Arden Hills Athletic & Social Club has served the Sacramento community for nearly 70 years with a diverse array of athletic facilities, sophisticated social amenities and exquisite grounds. Beginning in 2024, Life Time will carry forward the incredible legacy of the property, while welcoming its next chapter of unparalleled programming, service and community.

"Through the decades, we've had the privilege of welcoming and serving hundreds of thousands of members and guests, and our greatest joy has been in celebrating the wonderful community we have established," said Austin Favero, Acting Executive Director. "I emphasize our heartfelt appreciation for the opportunity to be stewards of this exceptional club for the past 38 years and for the privilege of serving each and every person in our community. As difficult as the decision was to close, we are equally excited for this next chapter with Life Time taking the reins and providing members with its unmatched programs and services."

Life Time plans include a phased renovation and transformation of the space with the goal of minimal impact on members. Plans call for updated spaces, best-in-class equipment across the property, luxurious workout spaces, pools, tennis courts and a future renovation of the spa and the dining areas.

"We are excited to build upon the Arden Hills legacy to create an incredible, high-end athletic country club experience dedicated to empowering healthier, happier lives for members," said Brian Gaeta, Life Time Vice President of Club Operations. "As with all our 170+ destinations across North America, we will provide a breath of incomparable programming, service and the best experiences as we serve this vibrant community."

In the coming weeks, further details on Life Time's plans, renderings and opportunities to join will be announced. Life Time operates two additional locations in the greater Sacramento market, including Folsom and Roseville, as part of its network of athletic country clubs across North America. For more information visit www.lifetime.life.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

