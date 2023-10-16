Actress Francia Raísa and the Makers of the LA VICTORIA® Brand Unite to Bring the Flavors of LA Mex to Consumers with LA VICTORIA® Salsa Crafted by Francia Raísa

The limited-time offering will introduce two new LA VICTORIA® Salsa varieties, crafted by Francia Raísa using her iconic family

recipes and LA upbringing.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress Francia Raísa, known for her talent and passion for her Mexican heritage, embarks on a flavorful culinary adventure in the heart of Los Angeles. Her quest to bring to life the vibrant ways that Mexican flavor is coming to life in Los Angeles led her to an extraordinary partnership with the LA VICTORIA® brand, a salsa maker with a century-long tradition of quality. The result of this collaboration is LA VICTORIA® Salsa Crafted by Francia Raísa, a limited-time offering of two versatile and flavorful salsa varieties, meticulously designed to resonate with millennials in Los Angeles and beyond.

In a unique fusion of tradition and innovation, LA VICTORIA® Salsa Crafted by Francia Raísa represents the rich culinary heritage of Los Angeles, inspired by Francia Raísa's Mexican roots and the company's century-long commitment to quality and Mexican flavor. This partnership introduces salsas that capture the essence of the city in every drop. The offering includes two distinct salsa varieties: Fire Roasted Salsa and Fire Roasted Salsa Verde. These salsas are designed to elevate any dish and awaken your taste buds. Prepared with fire-roasted tomatoes, the Fire Roasted Salsa offers a smoky and spicy base balanced with a carefully selected blend of spices. You'll enjoy a touch of heat that enhances every bite, while its blended texture pairs perfectly with a variety of dishes. The Salsa Verde is crafted with fire-roasted tomatillos, creating a smoky and tangy base that's complemented by a medley of carefully chosen spices. The smooth texture of this salsa verde makes it a versatile condiment that pairs beautifully with a wide range of dishes or as an amazing dip, topping, or cooking salsa.

LA VICTORIA® Salsa Crafted by Francia Raísa is more than a condiment; it's an invitation to create moments of connection with friends and family around the table, where the joy of good food and great company is shared. It symbolizes togetherness, where there's "No Beef, Just Salsa.TM" These salsas also offer the convenience of crafting quick, easy, and delicious meals for busy lifestyles, making it easy to create the best, and most delicious yet simple recipes.

Francia Raísa shares her inspiration: "I grew up in Los Angeles eating homemade Mexican food everyday and when I left home, what I missed most was the food - especially the salsa. It's been 20 years since I ran home and begged my mom to teach me to make salsa and now she says I make it better than her. This journey led me to the LA VICTORIA® brand, a brand with a century-long commitment to quality and tradition, which perfectly complemented my family's cherished salsa recipe."

The maker of the LA VICTORIA® brand is equally enthusiastic: "We were thrilled when Francia approached us with her vision. Her passion to bring to life her grandmother's recipe, inspired by her passion for cooking and experience growing up in Los Angeles resonated with our own commitment to bringing to consumers the flavors of Mexico raised in LA. This partnership is a perfect match. Together, we created a salsa that celebrates the rich heritage of Los Angeles and brings it to tables everywhere." said Diana DeLoza, Director of Marketing for the LA VICTORIA® brand.

For a limited time, LA VICTORIA® Salsa Crafted by Francia Raísa will be available nationwide on Amazon and MexGrocer.com . The Limited Time Offer will be sold as a 2-pack and priced at $16.64 MSRP.

For more information, please visit www.lavictoria.com

ABOUT THE LA VICTORIA® BRAND

Since 1917, the LA VICTORIA® brand has been producing salsas, sauces, chiles, peppers and versatile pantry staples that offer Mexican flavor to any meal. Best known for its flagship product, SALSA BRAVA® Hot Sauce and full line of enchilada sauces, the brand portfolio also includes taco sauces & salsas. The LA VICTORIA® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.lavictoria.com or follow the LA VICTORIA® brand on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and X .

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, CHI-CHI'S®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com .

ABOUT FRANCIA RAÍSA

FRANCIA RAÍSA is a bi-lingual Honduran and Mexican actress born and raised in Southern California. Francia appeared as a Series Lead on Hulu's hit show HOW I MET YOUR FATHER. Through launching the LA VICTORIA® Salsa Crafted by Francia Raísa Salsas, Francia's mission is to show 1st generation Americans that they can be bold, spicy, and unapologetic about their culture- just like her salsa.

LA VICTORIA® Salsa Crafted by Francia Raísa (PRNewswire)

