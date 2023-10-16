Immunic Presents Data From Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 Trial of Vidofludimus Calcium in Ulcerative Colitis at the United European Gastroenterology Week 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced the presentation of data from the company's phase 2 CALDOSE-1 trial of vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) in an oral presentation at the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2023, taking place October 14-17 in Copenhagen.

Geert R. D'Haens, M.D., Ph.D., Full Professor, AGEM - Amsterdam Gastroenterology Endocrinology Metabolism and Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Amsterdam University Medical Centers, The Netherlands, commented, "The maintenance phase results of the phase 2b CALDOSE-1 trial demonstrate statistically significant activity of vidofludimus calcium compared to placebo and reaffirm the drug's favorable safety and tolerability profile. The data, therefore, validates the potential of vidofludimus calcium in UC and other inflammatory bowel disease indications."

The CALDOSE-1 trial of vidofludimus calcium in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) was a phase 2b, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-finding study, including a blinded 10-week induction phase and a blinded 50-week maintenance phase. Data presented today show that the induction phase did not achieve the primary endpoint of clinical remission for the total population, possibly because of interaction by corticosteroids started shortly before randomization. In contrast, in the maintenance phase, at the start of which concomitant corticosteroids were mandatorily tapered, vidofludimus calcium showed a dose-linear increase in clinical remission compared to placebo at week 50 (10 mg: 42.3%, 30 mg: 61.5%, placebo: 27.8%). Similarly, patients treated with vidofludimus calcium achieved dose-linear increases in steroid-free clinical remission, endoscopic healing and microscopic healing. An exploratory statistical analysis showed superiority of the 30 mg vidofludimus calcium treatment group over placebo for both clinical remission (p=0.0358) and endoscopic healing (p=0.0259). Consistent with prior data sets in other patient populations, administration of vidofludimus calcium in this trial was found to be safe and well-tolerated.

Presentation Details:

Title : Efficacy and Safety of Vidofludimus Calcium (IMU-838) In Patients With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis (UC): Results From the Prospective Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 Trial

Abstract Number: AS-UEG-2023-01648

Presenting Author: Dr. Geert R. D'Haens

Presentation Session: The new kids on the block in IBD: Part 2

Location: Abstract Session, A3

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Time: 3:18 – 3:30 pm CET

The poster presentation is accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations

About Vidofludimus Calcium (IMU-838)

Vidofludimus calcium is a small molecule investigational drug in development as an oral next-generation treatment option for patients with multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The selective immune modulator activates the neuroprotective transcription factor nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1), which is associated with direct neuroprotective properties. Additionally, vidofludimus calcium is a known inhibitor of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH), which is a key enzyme in the metabolism of overactive immune cells and virus-infected cells. This mechanism is associated with the anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects of vidofludimus calcium. Vidofludimus calcium has been observed to selectively act on hyperactive T and B cells while leaving other immune cells largely unaffected and enabling normal immune system function, e.g., in fighting infections. To date, vidofludimus calcium has been tested in more than 1,400 individuals and has shown an attractive pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability profile. Vidofludimus calcium is not yet licensed or approved in any country.

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 and phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis, respectively, and has shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease, where it is currently in preparations for a phase 2 clinical trial. IMU-381, which currently is in preclinical testing, is a next generation molecule being developed to specifically address the needs of gastrointestinal diseases. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

