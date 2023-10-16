World's Best Sales Organizations Recognized with RepVue Reppy Awards

The winners were selected out of nearly 20,000 companies based on voluntary ratings submitted by employees.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RepVue, the world's leader on insights about sales organizations and sales jobs, today announced the Reppy Awards for the world's best sales organizations for the second half of 2023. What makes the awards unique is that they are based on data voluntarily submitted on RepVue's site from B2B sales professionals by completing a sales organization rating about their compensation, culture, and more. RepVue collects millions of data points every year from its B2B sales professional user base.

RepVue today announced the Reppy Awards for the world's best sales organizations for the second half of 2023.

The winners of the the Reppy Awards were selected from nearly 20,000 sales organizations tracked by RepVue, and they stood out for their commitment to providing an environment where sales employees have the highest potential to achieve greatness in their careers, and were measured on factors such as culture, leadership, professional development, compensation, diversity, and overall employee sentiment.

"Once again, we're very excited to be recognizing the companies with the best sales orgs," said Ryan Walsh, CEO of RepVue. "Attracting and retaining top sales talent is critical — especially in the current macro environment, and these companies have created cultures in which sales professionals can not only succeed, but build long-term careers. Congratulations to all the winners."

The full list of the 20 Top Overall sales org winners is as follows: Carolina Handling , MaintainX , Triple Whale , UserGems , Consensus , Placer.ai , Tropic , Beanworks , Spring Health , Recharge Payments , Drata , Auth0 , Postman , Groove , Kluster , StackAdapt , CHEQ , Google , Sprout Social , and Suzy .

In addition to the overall winners, winners were announced in a number of other categories including by metro location, company size, and by category. Categories include best for culture and leadership ; professional development and training ; diversity, equity and inclusion ; compensation , and more. Metro locations include San Francisco, Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Raleigh, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more.

To view the complete list of winners, visit https://www.repvue.com/awards .

About RepVue:

RepVue, the world's leading sales organization ratings platform, leverages its fully anonymous, socially sourced user ratings to drive transparency in sales organizations and empower sales professionals to make informed career decisions. Corporate customers also leverage RepVue to gain a competitive advantage in the hunt for sales talent. For more information, visit repvue.com .

View original content:

SOURCE RepVue