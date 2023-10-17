Drop Unlocks New Levels of Personal Expression with Highly Customizable Mechanical Keyboards

New CSTM80 line redefines keyboard customization with colorful, design-forward cases

SAN FRANCISCO, October 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drop , the leading community-driven e-commerce brand, today unveiled the CSTM80, its inaugural keyboard in its CSTM series of highly customizable mechanical keyboards. On the heels of launching its Battlestations shopping experience earlier this year, Drop continues to push the boundaries of personal expression for its enthusiast community with design-forward innovations.

(PRNewswire)

The CSTM80 is a tenkeyless mechanical keyboard featuring a magnetic top case that users can switch out and pair with a matching cable and keycaps* to reflect their personal style and preferences. At launch, users can choose from several different color cases, as well as two designed cases, to match their preferred aesthetic. Unlike other "customizable" keyboards on the market that only allow the top cover to be swapped out, the magnetic case on the CSTM80 encapsulates nearly the entire keyboard, allowing for greater customization among users and expanding the canvas for designers to craft more intricate designs.

"As we continue to explore new horizons in personal expression, we were inspired to expand how our enthusiast community can further personalize their keyboards beyond just keycap modifications," said Jef Holove, CEO, Drop. "With our innovative CSTM series, we are redefining keyboard customization, allowing users to tailor their keyboards to meet both their design preferences and performance expectations. We're excited to expand our CSTM product range and look forward to introducing new innovations in the future."

Offering new levels of technical customization, the fully-built CSTM80 also boasts several enthusiast-level features including a gasket-mounted design, custom ABS keycaps with shine-through side legends optimized for south-facing switches, PCBA mounted stabilizers, 5-pin switch support, vibrant LED lighting, and a customizable weight with four switch plate options to choose from. Additionally, the keyboard features several layers of premium foam throughout for superior sound and a more satisfying typing experience. Users can also select from two switch options—Gateron Brown Pro 3.0 or Gateron Yellow KS3—to further personalize the keyboard for their desired typing experience.

CSTM80 Keyboard Features

Gasket-mounted design with tenkeyless layout featuring a magnetically attached customizable case

Per key RGB LEDs, custom ABS south-facing keycaps, PCBA mounted stabilizers, and 5-pin switch support (fully assembled keyboards come with a set of MacOS keys for Apple users)

Polycarbonate color cases: white, black, Laser Purple, Skiidata orange, and Jasmine Green

Aluminum cases: anodized silver and black

Custom weight options: stainless steel with black PVD coating, stainless steel with chromatic PVD coating, and brass with clear coating

Switch Plates: Brass, Fr4, Carbon Fiber, and POM (available for purchase separately)

Supports Drop's keyboard configurator, QMK, and VIA (VIAL support later this year)

The CSTM80 is now available on the Drop website in both barebones ($99) and fully assembled configurations featuring the keyboard, keycaps, switches, stabilizers, and black polycarbonate case ($149). Customers can also purchase polycarbonate color cases separately in white, black, Laser Purple, Skiidata orange, and Jasmine Green ($25 each), as well as an upgraded forged aluminum case in anodized silver or black ($59 each). Drop is also debuting two artwork cases designed by OSHETART and Chasing Artworks for $39 each, with more designed cases and collaborations to come.

Drop will continue to expand its CSTM line of products and will debut additional keyboard sizes to the platform in the coming months. For more information about the new CSTM 80 keyboard, please visit: https://drop.com/buy/drop-cstm80-mechanical-keyboard .

*Keyboard, case, cables, and keycaps sold separately, unless purchased fully assembled

About CORSAIR & Drop

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

In July 2023 CORSAIR acquired certain assets of Drop, a passionate group of creators who tap into the feedback and insights from its enthusiast community—millions strong—to design and curate Drop's selection of enthusiast products. Drop is continuously broadening its workspace product focus into new categories to ensure it brings its community the technology they need to thrive.

Copyright © 2023 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Drop