Liminal Recognized as a Great Place to Work by its Employees

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal™, a leading market intelligence and strategy advisory firm, proudly announces its recent accolade as a Great Place to Work® by the prestigious Great Place to Work® Institute. The results are based entirely on an anonymous employee survey. This year, 93% of employees said that Liminal fosters an inclusive and safe workplace, and 90% view their contributions as having purpose and impact.

The Great Place to Work certification is a testament to Liminal's commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being. This recognition reflects the dedication of the entire Liminal team to creating an inclusive and inspiring work environment.

"I'm thrilled that my teammates at Liminal enjoy working here as much as I do," said Travis Jarae, CEO at Liminal. "This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to prioritize the well-being and growth of our employees. At Liminal, we believe that a positive workplace culture is the foundation for success, and we're honored to receive this validation from such a reputable organization."

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based on the Trust Index™ survey administered by the Great Place To Work Institute, which assesses workplace culture, policies, and practices. An anonymous survey measures employee satisfaction in key areas, from credibility and respect to fairness and level of responsibility. Liminal's commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel valued and engaged was key to securing this prestigious recognition.

"At Liminal, we're deeply committed to fostering a work environment that values not just what our teammates do, but who they are," said Jennie Berry, President at Liminal. "I'm proud that our initiatives supporting career growth, diversity, equity, and inclusion reflect our belief that a thriving workplace is built on our team's diverse perspectives and well-being. Our leadership is dedicated to open and transparent communication, ensuring that every voice is heard, valued, and empowered to contribute meaningfully to our success."

As Liminal continues to grow and evolve, the company remains committed to providing a workplace fostering creative problem-solving, collaboration, and community-driven ethos. This Great Place to Work recognition reinforces Liminal's position as an employer of choice in the market intelligence and strategy consulting sector.

About Liminal

Liminal is a market intelligence and strategic advisory firm serving digital identity and cybersecurity solution providers in the fintech and payments space, also serving the private equity and venture capital community. Since 2016, Liminal has provided strategy and analytical services that support executive decision-making at all product or business lifecycle stages. We advise some of the world's most prominent and innovative business leaders, investors, and government officials on building, buying, and investing in the next generation of digital identity solutions and technologies. Learn more at www.liminal.co and follow news and updates from Liminal on LinkedIn or subscribe to their newsletter .

About the Great Place to Work Institute

The Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. The Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia, and government. For more information, visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/

