MIT Technology Review's flagship innovation event, EmTech MIT set for November 2023

This year's theme, "Leading with Innovation," will explore the intersection of AI, biotech, and climate innovations re-defining the rules of business, all on the MIT campus from November 14-15.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmTech MIT, MIT Technology Review's flagship emerging technologies event returns in-person to the MIT campus, and online, November 14-15, 2023, promising two days of innovation and inspiration for leaders in industry.

MIT Technology Review Logo. (PRNewsFoto/MIT Technology Review) (PRNewswire)

For more than 20 years, this event brings together global innovators, researchers, and industry veterans to explore emerging technologies and developing trends that have the greatest potential to impact our lives and business. The 2023 theme speaks to this legacy and the future ahead for how the solutions unlocked on the EmTech stage can have real-world applications and commercial and social impact.

The agenda for the two-day event will explore innovation through the lens of change and impact with the following breakdown:

Three Forces of Change | AI, biotech, and climate change are reshaping our world. AI is accelerating everything, empowering individuals and organizations with capabilities once thought impossible to automate. Biotech is enhancing and extending lives, through new generative therapies and programmable medicine. And climate change is forcing us to examine the environmental impact of every business decision.

The Impact of Change | The multitudes of technologies driving the forces of change are impacting our businesses, our society, and our economy. Hear the stories from leaders on the frontline of innovation and how these forces are fueling transformation, driving technologies, and inspiring all new ideas designed to help us thrive in our ever-changing world.

Speakers scheduled to present this year at EmTech MIT include:

Mark Raibert , Executive Director, The AI Institute; Chairman, Boston Dynamics

Dalton Caldwell , Managing Director, Investments and Group Partner, Y Combinator

Mark Chen , Head of Frontiers Research, OpenAI

Halimah DeLaine Prado , General Counsel, Google

Phil Wiser , EVP, CTO & Head, Multiplatform Operations, Paramount

Dafne Guisard, Chief Strategist and Transformation Officer, Kraft Heinz

Josephine Young , Director of Infrastructure Information Management, San Francisco International Airport

Attendees can expect thought-provoking interviews, Q&As, and interactive deep dives; sitting side by side with experts in the field, unparalleled networking opportunities, and MIT Technology Review's journalism brought to life on the MIT campus. The virtual experience includes an interactive event hub featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on-demand, and networking opportunities. For more detailed information: Agenda and Registration.

Presenting Partners

The EmTech MIT presenting partners are IBM, a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries, and JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide, serving millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients.

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

press@technologyreview.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIT Technology Review