Powerful Lyme Disease Awareness PSA Featuring Christopher Meloni Illuminates Times Square

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an inspiring and emotional display of solidarity for Lyme disease awareness, a striking public service announcement (PSA) has taken center stage in the heart of New York City's Times Square. The PSA, is a poignant call to action, shedding light on chronic Lyme disease.

The video, which can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/989Q5yeXTKQ?si=b3nQUMHmIXMr5IRj has garnered attention for its raw authenticity and honest narrative about what it's like to have chronic Lyme disease. Directed by Erich Bergen, the PSA features Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) celebrity ambassador and actor Christopher Meloni, whose family has been impacted by Lyme disease.

The PSA is being displayed on one of Times Square's iconic electronic billboards through December 31, 2023, ensuring millions of residents and tourists alike have the opportunity to see and engage with its powerful message. The decision to feature the PSA in Times Square reflects a collective effort to bring awareness to chronic Lyme disease. GLA, in partnership with QuidelOrtho, which proudly sponsored this impactful initiative, believes that by showcasing the PSA on chronic Lyme disease in such a prominent location, they can contribute to breaking down the barriers surrounding the stigma that comes from chronic Lyme disease and empower individuals to seek help without fear of judgment.

"Times Square has long been a symbol of hope, dreams, and unity," said Laura MacNeill, CEO of GLA. "We hope this PSA will serve as a tool to bring awareness to the often underestimated magnitude of Lyme disease. We encourage everyone to watch, share, and join us in supporting Lyme disease awareness, so that we can create real change for those who have been suffering and for those who have not been affected yet."

GLA invites the public to engage in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ChronicLymeIsReal and posting about the PSA if they see it in Times Square by tagging GLA. By sharing stories, words of encouragement, and resources for Lyme disease support, individuals can contribute to building a supportive community dedicated to bringing awareness to this insidious disease.

About Lyme disease:

Lyme disease is a global health crisis. It is a much bigger problem than most people realize, impacting millions around the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is a growing epidemic, with more than 476,000 reported new cases each year in the United States, and while many are treated successfully, far too many are not. There are millions out there suffering from a chronic form of this illness with debilitating symptoms that do not go away.

About Global Lyme Alliance:

The mission of Global Lyme Alliance is to cure Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research, awareness, and empowering the patient voice. GLA has gained national prominence for funding some of the most urgent and promising research in the field by awarding over $17 million to our research program to date. GLA supports patients through every step in their journey, from finding a Lyme-treating physician to a peer-to-peer mentor program and a wealth of resources and information on its website. GLA also offers an ambassador program for volunteers to raise awareness through education, create fundraising events in their area, or collaborate to advance GLA's mission. Visit us on social media or learn more at GLA.org .

About QuidelOrtho Corporation:

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

Offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, bringing fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic. So that patients, clinicians and health officials can spot trends sooner, respond quicker and chart the course ahead with accuracy and confidence.

Building upon its many years of groundbreaking innovation, QuidelOrtho continues to partner with customers across the healthcare continuum and around the globe to forge a new diagnostic frontier. One where insights and solutions know no bounds, expertise seamlessly connects and a more informed path is illuminated for each of us.

QuidelOrtho is advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future.

For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com .

