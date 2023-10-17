Quest Analytics™ Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Key Appointments

Scott Westover appointed Chief Network Solutions Officer, a newly created, expanded role, assuming responsibility for the Network Performance Team

Subhash Seelam joins as SVP, Applied Network Analytics from Optum

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in provider network management solutions and services, today announced the appointment of Scott Westover as Chief Network Solutions Officer, Quest Analytics, continuing his leadership in the regulatory arena while adding oversight of the Network Performance team. In addition, the company announced that Subhash Seelam has joined as Senior Vice President, Applied Network Analytics, reporting to Scott and supporting the Network Performance team.

(PRNewsfoto/Quest Analytics) (PRNewswire)

Scott Westover previously served as Quest Analytics' SVP of Network and Regulatory Strategy, where he worked directly with state and federal regulators to navigate rapidly changing market and policy needs. Prior to joining Quest Analytics, Scott served as market president for AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire, a leading Medicaid Care Management Organization. His prior experience also includes working at Anthem, Inc. as a vice president of provider joint ventures and national accounts, senior roles within leading healthcare providers, and driving national health strategy for multiple Fortune 50 corporations.

Subhash Seelam, a seasoned leader in healthcare analytics, brings a deep understanding of data applications, analytical experience, and the development of analytic intellectual property that will greatly enhance the Network Performance team. He joins Quest Analytics most recently from Optum, where he served as Head of Advanced Analytics and Clinical Insights, leading the team that provided analytic support to Optum's growth agenda.

"Working across the industry with regulators, payers and providers in network measurement is critical to understanding how we can better meet members' needs, build value and increase satisfaction," said Steve Levin, CEO, Quest Analytics. "The new role for Scott and the addition of Subhash will greatly enhance this work and provide incredible performance-driven analytical and data support for our clients' network teams across the country."

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics' software platform and services are trusted by more than 400 clients, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, regulators, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and multiple state regulatory agencies, and many of the nation's leading health systems and provider groups to manage, measure and monitor health plan network performance. Its mission: to elevate the health of communities across the nation through superior provider networks. The company helps 90% of all healthcare networks deliver differentiated member experiences, thereby impacting 90% of Americans' ability to access quality healthcare. For more information, please visit Quest Analytics.

