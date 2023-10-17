Robert Half Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release third-quarter 2023 earnings results on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at approximately 4:05 p.m. EDT. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT on Oct. 24, following the release. The dial-in number is 888-394-8218 (+1-323-994-2093 outside the United States and Canada). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The confirmation code to access the call is 3976679 .

(PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

A recording of this call will be available for audio replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on Oct. 24 and ending at 8 p.m. EST on Nov. 21. To access the replay, visit https://www.webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ32023. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at roberthalf.com.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Half