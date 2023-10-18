23rd ANNUAL SUTTER HOME FOR HOPE CAMPAIGN DRIVES DONATIONS TO NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION

Sutter Home Fans Encouraged to Collect Screwcaps to Support Fight Against Breast Cancer

ST. HELENA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutter Home Family Vineyards, a longtime champion in the fight against breast cancer, today announced the winery's renewed commitment to fighting breast cancer with the 23rd annual Sutter Home for Hope campaign. As one of America's first wine companies to make a commitment to breast cancer research, treatment and education, Sutter Home has contributed more than $1.69 million to the cause over the past 23 years. The wine brand returns in its ninth year of partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® with limited-edition pink-ribbon White Zinfandel and Pink Moscato bottles in 187mL, 750mL and 1.5L formats.

Sutter Home for Hope logo (PRNewsfoto/Sutter Home Family Vineyards) (PRNewswire)

The Sutter Home for Hope initiative began in 2001, when one of Sutter Home's founding family members, Vera Trinchero Torres, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Sutter Home fans can help continue the fight against breast cancer by sending in their Sutter Home screwcaps via mail or scanning the QR code featured on in-store point of sale. For every screwcap received or QR code scanned on in-store point of sale, the winery will donate $1 to National Breast Cancer Foundation, up to $60,000. The program began Sept. 1 and will run through the end of 2023.

Sutter Home fans are encouraged to further our fight against breast cancer by visiting https://fundraise.nbcf.org/sutter. Through the site fans can fund a HOPE Kit for a woman undergoing breast cancer treatment. Each package is filled with thoughtful items that patients find soothing and encouraging. $50 funds one HOPE Kit, though the one-time fee or a monthly donation can be made for any amount.

"Our mission for making a difference remains twofold: providing support to charities and nonprofits like National Breast Cancer Foundation that are working to make a difference in communities nationwide, and promoting positive messages of hope and support to let those affected by cancer know they are not alone," said Jennifer Hohman, director of marketing for Sutter Home. "We are truly grateful to our fans who have joined us as we take on this cause together, as an extended family – one that's there to help celebrate the good times and give support during the challenging times."

Banded together to make a positive difference in the lives of families around the world, Sutter Home and National Breast Cancer Foundation are committed to Helping Women Now®. The National Cancer Institute predicts that an estimated 297,790* women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 43,170* will die in the United States in 2023. With the help of Sutter Home's fans, National Breast Cancer Foundation can inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. "NBCF is grateful for the 9-year partnership with Sutter Home and for their long-term commitment to our mission of Helping Women Now®," said Janelle Hail, NBCF founder & CEO. "The funds raised over the years have made a significant impact in raising awareness of breast cancer and their support has provided thousands of breast health services to women in need across the U.S."

Sutter Home invites those looking to make a difference to "Clink for Pink" now through Dec. 31. Learn all the ways Sutter Home is inspiring hope from our home to yours at www.sutterhome.com/sutter-home-for-hope/.

About Sutter Home

When the Trinchero family bought the Sutter Home Winery in 1948, they had vision, passion and a keen insight into consumer tastes. In the early 1970s, Sutter Home revolutionized the way Americans enjoyed wine when it created the first-ever White Zinfandel, introducing a new, sweeter style of wine—along with several other crowd-pleasing varietals—at an affordable price. By the 1980s and 1990s, Sutter Home became a household name as the second largest independent, family-owned winery in the United States. In 2005, the winery was the first to produce the groundbreaking single-serve, 187mL package in lightweight plastic bottles. Today, Sutter Home continues to reflect the evolution of its consumers, offering 24 different varietals in 750mL, 187mL and 1.5L bottles, plus 500mL Tetra Pak® packages. For more information visit www.SutterHome.com.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

Source: *National Cancer Institute U.S. Female Breast Cancer Statistics: https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/breast.html

Support the Cause: Send Sutter Home screwcaps in an envelope labeled SHFH23 to:

Inmar Rebate Center | PO Box 426008 | Laredo, TX 78842-6008

Social Media:

Facebook: @SutterHome | Instagram: @SutterHomeWines | Pinterest: @SutterHome | Twitter: @SutterHome

Photo courtesy of Sutter Home Family Vineyards (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sutter Home Family Vineyards