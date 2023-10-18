Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Meadowbrook Insurance Agency

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced it has acquired the assets of Southfield, Michigan-based Meadowbrook Insurance Agency. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Meadowbrook Insurance Agency is a retail insurance broker offering a comprehensive range of property/casualty and group benefits services to clients throughout Michigan and in Florida. As part of the transaction Gallagher will acquire affiliated companies The Protection Center, based in Jackson, Michigan, and Kleinschmidt Agency, Inc., based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Meadowbrook Insurance Agency team will operate under the direction of Sean Gallagher, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher's Midwest region employee benefits consulting operations.

"Meadowbrook Insurance Agency's strong relationships across Michigan will enhance our strategic capabilities in the region and deepen our market expertise in public entity, manufacturing and real estate," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome the Meadowbrook Insurance Agency team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

