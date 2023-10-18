Greenscreens.ai Announces Capacity on Tap to Streamline Carrier Capacity Sourcing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.ai, the freight industry's premier dynamic pricing platform, announced today the launch of Capacity on Tap, a feature designed to streamline carrier capacity sourcing. With our many integrated Partners, we believe our users will be able to access the largest set of aggregated capacity in a single pane of glass.

Capacity on Tap combines the power of Greenscreens.ai's pricing intelligence with access to trusted capacity partners all in one place. Now, users can access information from integrated Capacity Partners directly within Greenscreens.ai, making the process of selecting the right carrier more efficient.

"We believe that we are better together with our Partners, and our mission is to make our customers' lives easier," said Matthew Silver, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Greenscreens.ai. "We're streamlining the process, connecting price and supply seamlessly, and removing unnecessary steps and clicks to simplify and enhance the way our customers operate on a daily basis."

By combining Greenscreens.ai's dynamic pricing with the trusted capacity of Capacity on Tap Partners, users can save time and money while sourcing capacity, reduce reliance on load boards, make data-driven decisions, nurture carrier relationships, and minimize the risk of fraudulent carrier activity.

The Capacity on Tap feature will continue to evolve as more capacity partners are integrated and announced. Current Capacity Partners such as CargoChief, TextLocate, FreightFriend, Yat.ai, Isometric Technologies, Highway, and Truckstop are set to roll out over the next month.

"It's not enough for brokers to have better options for pricing, capacity, and identity management. Brokers need a way to bring those solutions together and deserve choices, not a single vendor claiming to do it all," said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer of Highway. "Highways integration with Capacity on Tap accomplishes this. Brokers get pricing intelligence coupled with fraud-protected capacity solutions in a single solution, allowing brokers to achieve rapid, safe carrier network expansion."

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help grow and protect margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and an organization's own data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior. To learn more, visit: www.greenscreens.ai

View original content:

SOURCE GreenScreens.ai