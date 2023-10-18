THE PALM BEACHES HIGHLIGHTS NEW DEVELOPMENTS AND UPGRADES FOR AN ENHANCED VISITOR EXPERIENCE IN 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Beaches, comprised of 39 vibrant cities and towns stretching from Jupiter to Boca Raton in Southeast FL, are set to captivate visitors with an enhanced and unmatched vacation experience. Known as America's First Resort Destination®, the iconic vacation destination embraces vibrant and chic new offerings, with a pipeline of more than $1 billion in developments boosting the tourism economy. With a slew of new and freshly revamped hotels, cutting-edge culinary experiences, an array of enticing attractions, and enhanced transportation options, accessing this domestic jewel has never been more convenient and inviting.

NEWSWORTHY HOTEL DEVELOPMENTS

Several prominent resorts and hotels in The Palm Beaches are undergoing substantial transformations, amplifying the guest experience.

Exciting updates also await guests in The Palm Beaches this season, as several hoteliers unveil enticing offerings.

PGA National Resort leads the way with a new charter boat, beekeeping experience, pickleball courts, and rejuvenating spa treatments.

Gwyneth Paltrow's brand and Ronen Lev , offering a revitalizing escape complete with goop beauty products and special menu options at the Pink Paradise Café and Swifty's Restaurant. The Colony Hotel introduces the goop Villa, a collaboration withbrand and, offering a revitalizing escape complete with goop beauty products and special menu options at the Pink Paradise Café and Swifty's Restaurant.

AKA West Palm presents Body+Beauty Lab med spa for exclusive cosmetic treatments, while even furry companions can indulge in the recently opened AKA Pet Spa, powered by D is for Dog.

TEEING UP NEW EXPERIENCES IN FLORIDA'S ACCLAIMED GOLF CAPITAL

The Park, West Palm Beach's latest 200-acre public golf haven, recently opened, featuring a nine-hole par three course, an 18-hole putting course, a kids-only golf area, and a cutting-edge two-sided driving range with Top Tracer technology, designed pro bono by PGA Tour Coach, Darren May . latest 200-acre public golf haven, recently opened, featuring a nine-hole par three course, an 18-hole putting course, a kids-only golf area, and a cutting-edge two-sided driving range with Top Tracer technology, designed pro bono by PGA Tour Coach,

Boca Raton , offers two refined member experiences - a Jack Nicklaus Signature course with 18 championship holes at The Golf Club and an exclusive hub for social gatherings and upscale relaxation at The City Club. Via Mizner Golf & City Club , the all-new private club in, offers two refined member experiences - a Jack Nicklaus Signature course with 18 championship holes at The Golf Club and an exclusive hub for social gatherings and upscale relaxation at The City Club.

Delray Beach (2023), West Palm Beach (2024), and Wellington (2024), featuring synthetic turf putting courses with fairways and bunkers akin to traditional golf courses. PopStroke , an extraordinary mini-golf experience backed by Tiger Woods, introduces three state-of-the-art locations in(2023),(2024), and(2024), featuring synthetic turf putting courses with fairways and bunkers akin to traditional golf courses.

TGL , a pioneering golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR, promises a new dimension in golf entertainment that will revolutionize the sport, focusing on innovation, technology, and engaging fan experiences. The purpose-built SoFi Center at Palm Beach State College will serve as a groundbreaking venue, seamlessly blending a data-rich virtual course with a one-of-a-kind short game complex, offering a distinctive and immersive experience for both on-site spectators and viewers worldwide.

A VIBRANT ARRAY OF ART AND ATTRACTIONS

A SIZZLING CULINARY SCENE

Palm Beach County chefs as semifinalists for the coveted award. Adding to an already impressive list of award-winning chefs, the distinguished chefs making this prestigious list include Jeremy and Cindy Bearman of Oceano Kitchen, the creative genius Rick Mace of Tropical Smokehouse, the culinary virtuoso Pushkar Marathe of Stage Kitchen & Bar, and the exceptional Lojo Washington of Queen of Sheeba. The James Beard Award 's 'Best Chef' in the South category for 2023 honored five newchefs as semifinalists for the coveted award. Adding to an already impressive list of award-winning chefs, the distinguished chefs making this prestigious list includeof Oceano Kitchen, the creative geniusof Tropical Smokehouse, the culinary virtuosoof Stage Kitchen & Bar, and the exceptionalof Queen of Sheeba.

Dec. 7-10 . The 16th annual festival is now partnering with Wine Spectator to increase its wine capabilities with more than 60 wine tables at the popular Grand Tasting event, is hosting seven new events in 2023, and is expanding its footprint throughout The Palm Beaches with a kick-off party in Boca Raton . The Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival is the ultimate treat for avid food enthusiasts, set to dazzle with a four-day extravaganza of culinary delights from. The 16th annual festival is now partnering with Wine Spectator to increase its wine capabilities with more than 60 wine tables at the popular Grand Tasting event, is hosting seven new events in 2023, and is expanding its footprint throughout The Palm Beaches with a kick-off party in

Daniel Boulud's famed Palm Beach outpost, now offers daily afternoon tea with a French twist featuring a picturesque setting with a menu of Instagram-worthy specialty teas, mini madeleines, and scones, as well as mouthwatering and perfectly proportioned savory and sweet bites, thoughtfully fashioned by Executive Pastry Chef Julie Franceschini . Café Boulud , Cheffamedoutpost, now offers daily afternoon tea with a French twist featuring a picturesque setting with a menu of Instagram-worthy specialty teas, mini madeleines, and scones, as well as mouthwatering and perfectly proportioned savory and sweet bites, thoughtfully fashioned by Executive Pastry Chef

Paul Niedermann , winner of "Hell's Kitchen" in 2012, West Palm Beach's latest golf haven, under the guidance of top chef Jason Van Bomel , and Pink Steak a modern steakhouse in West Palm Beach with a retro-chic Florida vibe by Julien Gremaud , the creative mind behind the beloved Avocado Grill. The Palm Beaches are buzzing with the arrival of over a dozen new culinary hotspots including The Jupiter Grill by the celebrated Chef, winner of "Hell's Kitchen" in 2012, The House , a culinary jewel nestled within The Park,latest golf haven, under the guidance of top chef, anda modern steakhouse inwith a retro-chicvibe by, the creative mind behind the beloved Avocado Grill.

New York transplants are also making a mark, including West Palm Beach , Boca Raton , and soon, Campi by acclaimed restaurateur Curt Huegel at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach . Additional famed eateries from the northeast set to open in 2024 include Tutto Mare , a Mediterranean concept by the Tutto il Giorno restaurant group that will open at The Royal Poinciana Plaza as Palm Beach's first and only intra-coastal waterfront destination, and Highly-acclaimedtransplants are also making a mark, including Harry's Adrienne's Pizzabar and Felice at The Square in Gallaghers Steakhouse in, and soon,by acclaimed restaurateurat The Ray Hotel in. Additional famed eateries from the northeast set to open in 2024 include, a Mediterranean concept by the Tutto il Giorno restaurant group that will open at The Royal Poinciana Plaza asfirst and only intra-coastal waterfront destination, and Maman , a French café and bakery at The Square.

Restaurant Row in Boca Raton , including Pubbelly Sushi, El Camino, Fiolina Pasta House led by Michelin-star chef Fabio Trabocchi , and Shabibi, a Lebanese-inspired culinary gem by chef Ralph Pagano of Naked Taco restaurants. More fresh dining experiences on the menu for 2024 include Limani Grille and Madame Tang's at Town Center at Boca Raton , and a host of enticing concepts atin, including Pubbelly Sushi, El Camino, Fiolina Pasta House led by Michelin-star chef, and Shabibi, a Lebanese-inspired culinary gem by chefof Naked Taco restaurants.

ARRIVE WITH EASE & STYLE

Orlando International Airport. This novel connectivity now effortlessly links West Palm Beach and Boca Raton with vibrant cities from Orlando to South Florida—Miami, Aventura , Fort Lauderdale—ushering in unparalleled ease of exploration for travelers. Brightline , the epitome of modern, eco-conscious intercity rail in the U.S., recently extended its services to and fromInternational Airport. This novel connectivity now effortlessly linksandwith vibrant cities fromto South Florida—Miami,, Fort Lauderdale—ushering in unparalleled ease of exploration for travelers.

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) To meet the demand, the airport is undergoing a multi-million-dollar project at Concourse B, part of a phased modernization program for PBI. The first phase will include a new 3,000-square-foot restaurant and restroom expansion. Other updates will consist of an overall refresh, an integrated nursing suite, a sensory room to create a calming space for travelers with autism and more. To view returning and seasonal flights visit https://www.pbia.org/airservice

