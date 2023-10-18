SecureW2 Announces Investment from Insight Partners

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureW2, a comprehensive zero-trust passwordless security software provider, announced today an $80M investment from global software investor Insight Partners. The investment will be used to accelerate market expansion, attract talent, and further fuel the development and enhancement of the company's passwordless, zero-trust security platform.

SecureW2 allows organizations to leverage real-time security and compliance data from identity & management infrastructure (such as Azure, Okta, Intune, and Jamf) to dynamically automate and authorize access for Wi-Fi, Apps, VPN, and Desktop Logon. SecureW2 software has enabled millions of users and devices to adopt modern certificate-driven passwordless security enabling zero-trust. End users benefit from a frictionless user experience and time savings by leveraging digital certificates to power simplified access via the platform's modern cloud-native architecture.

"This is the right inflection point in SecureW2's journey to join forces with Insight Partners, whose track record as a leading cybersecurity software investor is going to immediately benefit our current and future customers," said Bert Kashyap, CEO and Co-Founder at SecureW2. "As a result of this partnership, SecureW2 will be accelerating new products and channels to market and adding integrations to our ever-broadening ecosystem of technology partners."

"Organizations are increasingly looking for alternatives to traditional passwords to authenticate access to networks and applications. SecureW2 provides an easy-to-use, cloud-native solution to address this need that is already being used by hundreds of customers worldwide," said Max Wolff, Principal at Insight Partners. "We look forward to partnering with Bert, Tom, and the whole SecureW2 team for the next stage of the company's growth."

SecureW2 recently expanded its service offerings beyond passwordless certificate-based infrastructure access to application security access driven by the expansion of Microsoft's Azure CBA's (Certificate-based authentication) capabilities. This follows on the heels of SecureW2 offered limited availability of certificate-based ACME device attestation with the Apple ecosystem earlier this year. For the first time, this allows customers to incorporate a new and increased level of trust provided by Apple for extended policy controls and zero-trust. General availability is coming soon.

About SecureW2

SecureW2 is a cybersecurity SaaS company focused on making certificate-based passwordless security attainable for organizations of every size and stripe. Founded by Tom Rixom and Bert Kashyap with the principle that credential compromise should never impact an organization's network security, they set out in 2014 to build a next-generation passwordless security platform with the user in mind. The 100% cloud-based and turnkey deployable passwordless technology has helped hundreds of organizations safeguard their networks, apps and devices. SecureW2 services its global customers from its headquarters in Amsterdam Netherlands with regional hubs in Seattle, Washington and Chennai, India.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2023, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

