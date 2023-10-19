Cetera's My Advice Architect ® Manager Program Wins Money Management Institute/Barron's Industry Award for Wealth Manager Platform of the Year

Manager Program pairs world-class institutional asset managers with a high degree of personalization

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that it won the 2023 Money Management Institute (MMI)/Barron's Wealth Manager Platform of the Year Award for its innovative My Advice Architect ® (MAA) Manager Program. The Wealth Manager Platform of the Year award honors a platform that exemplifies innovation in delivering better outcomes for investors and financial advisors. This year, finalists for the award included J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Morgan Stanley.

MAA is Cetera's flexible unified advisory platform, available to advisors across the Cetera network. Home to five distinct programs and more than $110 billion under management, MAA is Cetera's fastest growing advisory platform. MAA empowers Cetera's financial advisors to build comprehensive portfolios by consolidating assets and managing risk holistically, improving diversification across money managers and securities, and simplifying fees.

"At Cetera, we believe that a platform should never be stagnant. We're thrilled that the industry recognizes both the platform evolution that our team seeks every day and the timeliness of the addition of Manager Program," said Kerry Pierce, head of the Investment Solutions Group at Cetera. "Manager Program makes portfolios that are personalized to a client's specific tax or values-based needs attainable to a significant number of Cetera's clients, given our low $100,000 minimum. As we look to the future, we believe the streamlining of workflows which improve the experience for our advisors will be paramount, and we're on the cusp of industry-leading breakthroughs on that front, as well."

In March, Cetera launched its latest enhancement to the platform – the new Manager Program, which pairs world-class institutional asset managers with a high degree of personalization that can be applied to both active and direct indexed portfolios. Manager Program provides the ability to employ automatic tax-loss harvesting and other tax mitigation strategies, as well as to align portfolios to clients' unique personal values.

Now in its 15th year, the MMI/Barron's Industry Awards recognize innovation and leadership in the investment advisory solutions industry. Cetera accepted its award this year alongside other finalists during a ceremony at MMI's Annual Conference in Austin, Texas on Oct. 13, 2023.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 9,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $374 billion in assets under administration and $145 billion in assets under management, as of September 25, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Since its inception, the annual MMI/Barron's Industry Awards recognizes innovation and leadership in the investment advisory solutions industry and celebrates outstanding achievement by honoring firms that have raised the bar by delivering superior solutions for financial advisors and investors. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the recipient for participation or in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating or award.

