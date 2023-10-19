Eyemart Express Tackles Loneliness Epidemic with "We See You" Grassroots Holiday Campaign

National optical retailer celebrates local communities by launching 10-week initiative to recognize workers, first responders, veterans, military families, and underserved residents

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of every two Americans feels lonely or unseen, according to United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy. To tackle this disheartening statistic, national optical retailer Eyemart Express continues to focus on serving communities by launching its 10-week "We See You" holiday campaign to help customers and community members feel seen and recognized.

The grassroots effort aims to expand Eyemart Express' philanthropic mission of improving people's lives in the communities that it serves. Starting the week of Oct. 16, Eyemart Express will first recognize the company's more than 1,000 opticians and lab technicians who thoughtfully help people see clearly faster in the company's 246 stores across the country. The remaining nine weeks will be dedicated to acknowledging local first responders, veterans, military families, underserved residents, and animal rescue groups, through community-based activities, gift-giving, and charitable donations.

"Helping people feel seen and building personal connections goes a long way in our current age where it is easy to become isolated," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express CMO. "By working closely with people to help them see more clearly, our store teams play a pivotal role in fostering meaningful relationships in their neighborhoods. That is why our teams are leading this significant effort beyond our store walls."

The extended schedule for Eyemart Express' community-driven support includes:

Oct. 23-28 : First Responder Appreciation Week . Store teams will deliver treats and handwritten messages of gratitude to local fire departments and police stations.

Oct. 30-Nov. 4 : Grassroots-Giving Drive. Each store team selects a local charity and works closely with the organization to identify immediate items of need. Eyemart Express stores then create in-store donation centers to collect contributions.

Nov. 6-11 : Veterans and Military Families Week. Eyemart Express will send thank-you cards to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts for Veterans Day and relieve financial burdens for military families in need through donations to the VFW Unmet Needs Fund.

Nov. 13-18 : Pay It Forward Week. In a spirit of kindness and community, all Eyemart Express associates will receive Pay It Forward cards to spread the joy of giving. Associate can then randomly brighten someone's day with an extra discount on new glasses, just in time for World Kindness Day.

Nov. 27-Dec. 2 : Animal Shelters Week. Eyemart Express will double its donations to Petfinder Foundation for every pack of pet-themed lens cloths sold in stores this week.

Dec. 11-16 : Helping Underserved Members See Better Week. Stores will collect and donate frames to local nonprofit organizations to create new glasses so those in need can see clearly.

The campaign will wrap up the week of Dec. 18 with the Eyemart Express executive team working alongside local associates in select store locations nationwide.

"Our team's expertise and attentive approach ensure that customers experience a sense of being understood and valued while shopping for new glasses. We are excited to see the power of recognizing others and how the impactful momentum continues across the country," says Hanson.

Join Eyemart Express in making a difference in local communities by spreading kindness one act at a time. Find a local Eyemart Express store here.

About Eyemart Express

National optical retailer Eyemart Express is known for helping people see clearly faster with affordable glasses and free same-day service—over 80% of glasses are finished in one hour. The company was founded in 1990 and ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. Based in Farmers Branch, Texas, the company has 246 stores across 42 states. With an average Google rating of 4.8, Eyemart Express has associates who provide friendly service to help adults and kids select from more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Versace, and Paw Patrol. For more information about Eyemart Express, visit eyemartexpress.com.

