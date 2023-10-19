RTX announces licensing deal with Hanwha

Companies to manufacture tactical radios in South Korea

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX) has signed a licensing agreement with South Korean company Hanwha Systems to manufacture airborne tactical radios in South Korea as part of a Second-generation Anti-jam Tactical UHF Radio for NATO waveform (SATURN) upgrade program.

The TruNet™ AR-1500 is an internationally available networked communications airborne radio. The solution offers a fully exportable software-defined radio receiver-transmitter, securing connectivity between ground and airborne elements across the entire battlespace, and supporting the latest edition of SATURN waveform.

"The SATURN waveform upgrade, as part of this deal, will increase support of a modern, connected battlespace, and will provide the South Korean Armed Forces the latest anti-jam technologies, which are critical to mission-readiness, safety, and interoperability with allies," said Ryan Bunge, vice president and general manager of Resilient Navigation Solutions, Collins Aerospace. "We're moving past obsolescence and offering a more secure solution."

SATURN is an anti-jam, hopping waveform that was developed as a replacement for existing anti-jam waveforms. Collins will support Hanwha Systems as a sub-contractor as part of the licensing agreement for the TruNet™ AR-1500 airborne tactical radios.

