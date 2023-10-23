VANKYO Premiers The Vista T4 Ultra Short Throw Triple Laser Projector

BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VANKYO, boasting the title of the No.1 China projector export brand in the US market based on sales for three consecutive years, plans to expand its legacy in 2024. Introducing the first high-end projector series with the Vista T4 ultra short throw laser projector will be premiered at BestBuy store on October 23rd. VANKYO now offers another option to elevate your home theater experience.

(PRNewswire)

New Innovative ALPD 4.0 and UST Technology

The Vista T4 directly addresses performance challenges, surpassing most LCD/LED projectors on the market. Powered by the advanced ALPD® 4.0, a triple laser, and speckle-free imaging technology, it promises a remarkable cinematic experience in terms of brightness, color accuracy, and contrast. Not only does it ensure brilliant performance with a brightness of 2100 ANSI lumens, but it also manages to reduce energy consumption, achieving an impressive 46% increase in light efficiency when compared to traditional RGB-based projectors. Its longevity is notable, with a lifespan extending up to 20,000 hours, attributed to its superior thermal stability and an IP5X dustproof rating. The visual richness and depth are evident with an expanded color gamut reaching 107% of Rec.2020 and a striking contrast ratio of 3000:1, thereby exceeding conventional cinema benchmarks to produce vibrant and immersive imagery.

Thanks to the UST technology and a throw ratio of 0.233, the Vista T4 is versatile for various room dimensions. A 100" projection range requires a projection distance of just 7.2 inches from the wall. The maximum projection size can be even up to 150" when users place it 16.7 inches away from the screen. The space-saving advantage of the UST technology ensures minimal shadow disruptions during presentations or when viewers move across the room.

Outstanding Display And Audio Improvement

Boasting a native 4K resolution, the Vista T4 displays enhanced detail and sharpness, ensuring vivid visual clarity. It emphasizes intricate details and textures, ensuring an immersive viewing experience even in brightly lit environments. The inclusion of MEMC and HDR10+ technologies further augments the visual experience. Specifically, HDR10+ broadens the dynamic range of displayed content, leading to more accurate colors, heightened contrast, and refined details, producing a viewing experience that mimics the intricacies of the natural world. MEMC is invaluable for sports, action-packed movies, and gaming, where the depiction of smooth and precise motion is imperative. It minimizes motion blur and accentuates the fluidity of fast-paced sequences, making transitions appear seamless and actions on-screen more coherent.

Complemented by a total 60W speaker, the Vista T4 delivers a dramatic and stunning room-filling sound to dive into your movies. Equipped with 2.0 Channels, Dolby Audio, and a dedicated DTS, it brings you state-of-the-art sound to complete the home theater-like experience. The Dolby Audio technology optimizes sound quality by fine-tuning audio signals, enhancing the dynamic range, and improving the overall audio, making movies, games, and music more engaging and realistic.

Extensive Content and Connectivity

With smart content on the Vista T4, it allows users to access the most recent episode, resume from where they last left off, or explore new shows effortlessly. In addition to TV shows and movies, a wide variety of music, games, and videos can be displayed on a big screen for a more engaging experience. Whether they are in the mood for some upbeat tunes, want to dive into an immersive gaming experience, or feel like watching entertaining and informative videos on YouTube, it's all conveniently accessible.

The Vista T4's extensive connectivity options make it a central entertainment hub. Connect a myriad of devices via 3x HDMI (2CEC suitable for smartphones, tablets, laptops, or gaming consoles, and 1 ARC for soundbars or AV receivers). The built-in USB port, complemented by a multimedia player, lets users play videos, pictures, and audio files effortlessly. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Wi-Fi, USB, S/PDIF, and a 3.5mm jack facilitate connections with external speakers. The inclusion of an RJ45 port guarantees a stable internet connection, promising uninterrupted viewing.

The Vista T4 ultra short throw laser projector is available at BestBuy and VANKYO's official online store for $3499 on October 23rd, 2023. Besides, an additional bonus with a pair of 3D glass is potentially winnable on VANKYO's Facebook and Instagram.

About VANKYO

VANKYO has always been about innovation. As one of the most trustworthy projector brands, VANKYO is focused on delivering immersive, fantastic, and exciting visual feasts to people worldwide. While that innovation lies at the core of our business, it has transformed into our mission to empower people to explore display possibilities, and enjoy a better life. Today, we have built multiple online and offline channels and have been trusted by millions of customers worldwide - but we're just getting started. As our product continues to evolve, we stay focused on delivering premium products and services to customers across the globe. For more information, please visit https://ivankyo.com/. For potential partnership, please contact marketing@ivankyo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VANKYO Official