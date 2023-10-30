Gestalt Diagnostics Named Top 10 Healthcare Solution Provider, 2023

This recognition underscores Gestalt's commitment to transforming healthcare through AI-driven digital pathology solutions.

SPOKANE, Wash., October 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt has been named in the Top 10 Healthcare Solution Providers for the third year in a row by Global Healthcare Outlook. Global Healthcare Outlook publishes an annual listing of the Top 10 companies at the forefront of providing healthcare solutions that transform the industry.

Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewswire)

Gestalt's honor highlights its dedication to transforming healthcare with AI-powered pathology solutions.

"We are excited to be named a Top 10 healthcare solution provider for the third year in a row in this annual listing," says Gestalt's COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Lisa-Jean Clifford. "Our goal is to provide AI-driven digital pathology solutions that transform healthcare - from testing through treatment. Our solutions are designed to significantly streamline workflow, enhance efficiency, support patient safety, and provide improved quality and cost. Our philosophy is to provide a truly interoperable, easy-to-use, and streamlined platform. Our belief is that by delivering products with these goals in mind, we will have a major impact on operations within healthcare, academic, and research facilities, for the pathologist, scientist, and clinician, ultimately providing faster, more accurate diagnosis* and treatment for the patient."

Gestalt Diagnostics has proven expertise. Our customers are using us for primary diagnosis*, tumor boards, onboarding and training, credentialing and credentialing management, collaboration, to support remote access for hundreds of client pathologists who are geographically dispersed, and in supporting research and retrospective image and data capture for 10 million pathology slides.

Gestalt CEO, Dan Roark says "It is rewarding to receive another industry recognition and validation of the advancements made by Gestalt in enabling better patient care, and furthering drug discovery through innovative digital solutions. Being named one of the Top 10 Healthcare Solution Providers substantiates our commitment and achievement in providing a platform that positively impacts clinical, education, and research entities, and their users, by improving the speed and accuracy of disease diagnosis* and patient outcomes."

Gestalt Diagnostics has developed PathFlow®, a software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflows to pathologists, scientists, and academics. The PathFlow platform provides a full Image Management System, robust case routing, a Universal viewer, integrated AI, and Image Analysis and reporting. Whether you work locally or globally – our platform provides you with the ability to bring your organization seamlessly and expeditiously into the digital age of healthcare.

About Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks, allowing them to focus on their expertise – providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter.

*Research use only unless following CAP guidelines for LDT. CE-IVD certified for use in Europe.

