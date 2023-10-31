Concentric Energy Advisors Welcomes Leading Utility Economist

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric"), a recognized leader in management consulting and financial advisory services focusing on the North American energy and water industries, is pleased to welcome Mr. Steven Wishart to the team as an Assistant Vice President.

Steve joins Concentric after spending two decades with Xcel Energy in Minneapolis and Denver, serving as Director of Resource Planning and Bidding for Northern States Power and as Director of Pricing and Regulatory Analytics for Public Service Company of Colorado. In these roles, Steve led decarbonization efforts in the upper Midwest and innovated retail rate design in Colorado.

"I am very impressed with the leadership, knowledge, and professionalism of the Concentric team," he stated regarding his new position. "Their expertise, collaboration, and insight provided to clients is unparalleled in the energy industry. I am privileged to join this respected team and contribute to their excellent standard of client service."

Steve is a leading utility economist and experienced testifying expert who has appeared in over thirty-five regulatory proceedings. His diverse experience includes demand side management, nuclear relicensing, renewable energy development, pipeline safety investments, innovative class cost allocation, time of use and dynamic rate design, economic development programs, performance-based rate making, transportation electrification, and decarbonization of natural gas utilities.

"We are pleased to welcome Steve to Concentric," said John J. Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concentric, "he brings extensive experience in decarbonization, regulatory strategy, and rate design, leveraged with industry-leading data analytics. We are excited to offer his expertise to our clients."

In 2023, Steve was the Chairperson of the Edison Electric Institute's Rates & Regulatory Affairs Committee. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in finance and a master's degree in economics. He has completed the coursework for a doctoral degree in applied economics from the University of Minnesota.

