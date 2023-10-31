WiMi Developed Noise-free 3D Holographic Technology

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it combined technologies from different fields to achieve higher quality 3D holographic projection. Through techniques such as random phase, binary optimization and time multiplexing, WiMi explored how these technologies can be formed into a holistic solution to achieve high-definition, noise-free 3D holographic projection effects. With the continuous advancement of computer arithmetic and optical materials, WiMi realized a brand new technological breakthrough and developed noise-free 3D holography when traditional holography technology was facing challenges.

Behind the success of the noise-free 3D full-fidelity holography technology is a breakthrough innovation on the limitations of traditional holography technology. The core of the technology lies in the combination of various elements such as random phase, time multiplexing, binary holography and binary optimization to achieve a 3D digital holography with high resolution, high contrast, and no noise. WiMi's noise-free 3D holographic technology technical logic:

Application of random phase: The introduction of random phase allows for completely independent control of 3D voxels in projection. This means that each voxel can be adjusted at high resolution, resulting in high-quality images at different angles and positions.

Binary hologram optimization: By introducing the binary hologram optimization framework, the noise due to digital quantization is reduced, resulting in a dramatic increase in image clarity and contrast.

Application of time multiplexing: The time multiplexing technique effectively eliminates scattering noise introduced by random phases. By quickly switching between different phase maps, the scattering noise is temporally dispersed, thus reducing the noise effect in the projection result.

Full color high frame rate holographic video: Combining time multiplexing technique and binary hologram optimization makes it possible to achieve full color high frame rate holographic video. Viewers can watch dynamic holographic content in real-time with high-quality performance.

WiMi's noise-free 3D holography technology can bring revolutionary impact and rich application prospects in many fields such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), medical imaging, engineering visualization, education and training. In the field of virtual reality and augmented reality, noise-free 3D holography will create a brand new visual experience. Traditional VR and AR technologies are limited to two-dimensional and partial stereoscopic projections, which cannot truly realize the sense of space and depth. With this technology, users can experience more realistic and lifelike 3D holograms, bringing a higher sense of immersion and reality to the virtual world.

In the medical field, the technology will bring breakthroughs in medical imaging. Traditional medical imaging technologies, such as CT scans and MRIs, usually present images in two-dimensional or partial stereo, limiting the doctor's ability to fully understand the condition. Noiseless 3D holography technology generates realistic 3D models, enabling doctors to better observe and analyze a patient's anatomy, providing strong support for accurate diagnosis and surgical planning.

In the engineering field, the technology can be used to visualize complex engineering structures and designs. Whether in construction, manufacturing or other fields, engineers and designers can use this technology to present realistic 3D models to better understand and analyze complex engineering projects. This helps to reduce errors and misunderstandings and improve engineering quality and efficiency.

WiMi's noise-free 3D holography:

Random phase generation: Prior to projection, random phase maps are generated using a computer. These random phase maps have a specific statistical distribution to ensure that the scattering noise generated during the projection process is minimized.

Binary hologram generation: For each 3D voxel to be projected, a binary hologram is generated. These holograms encode information about the 3D voxels into the light field by modulating the phase and amplitude.

Binary hologram optimization: Introducing a high-performance binary hologram optimization framework. This optimization framework reduces binary quantization noise through an optimization algorithm that improves image accuracy and contrast. This step maximizes image quality while maintaining high efficiency.

Time multiplexing: In order to overcome the scattering noise introduced by random phases, a time multiplexing technique is used. This means that the effect of noise is reduced by quickly switching multiple phase maps over a small period of time, spreading the scattering noise over the time dimension.

Projection and reconstruction: Modulated light fields are projected onto a display using a laser or other appropriate light source. These modulated light fields contain encoded 3D voxel information. Under the illumination of the light fields, the 3D image is reconstructed in the air by a special optical system, realizing a true 3D holographic projection effect.

The development of WiMi's noise-free 3D holography technology is a breakthrough in the field of holographic display, bringing new possibilities for realizing high-quality and high-definition 3D holographic projection effects. Through random phase, time multiplexing, binary holography and binary optimization, it successfully solves the challenges of traditional holography technology in terms of noise, clarity and contrast. In the development history of holography technology, this innovation marks a new era of holography technology.

The application fields of the technology are wide and varied, and the outlook of the technology is also promising. With the progress of hardware and algorithms, WiMi's noise-free 3D holographic technology is expected to further improve image quality and color reproduction, expand the scope of application, and enhance interactivity, the technology will not only change people's visual experience, but also bring a new change in the field of holographic technology.

