GoSecure Appoints Anne-Marie Faber as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GoSecure, a renowned provider of managed detection and response solutions complemented by its expert professional services, is elated to announce the promotion of Anne-Marie Faber to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 15 years of specialized experience in the IT industry, Anne-Marie's focused expertise makes this promotion an embodiment of GoSecure's vision for a future defined by strategic innovation and unparalleled market leadership.

Anne-Marie Faber (CNW Group/GoSecure, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Anne-Marie Faber, now embracing the title of GoSecure's CMO, has a rich history that stands as a testament to her prowess in the marketing realm. She has diligently overseen all aspects of GoSecure's marketing strategy, from corporate messaging, branding, and communications to digital demand generation, field, and revenue marketing. Anne-Marie's indomitable spirit and relentless drive have been instrumental in guiding multiple companies toward becoming market leaders, achieving double-digit revenue growth. Her core philosophy places immense value on forging strong partnerships across all sales channels—both direct and indirect—and emphasizes the significance of ceaseless creativity, along with the capability to differentiate from competitors.

Having earned both her Bachelor's degree in Marketing Business Administration and a Master's of Business Administration (MBA) from Laval University in Québec City, Anne-Marie's academic credentials are further enriched by a Master's Certificate in Project Management from York University. Her holistic understanding of marketing and an innate ability to strategize and execute has positioned her uniquely in the industry, enabling GoSecure to benefit from her innovative vision and actionable insights.

"Anne-Marie brings to the table not just immense knowledge, but also an enthusiasm and a pragmatic approach that aligns seamlessly with GoSecure's mission," stated Neal Creighton, CEO of GoSecure. "Her ascension to the CMO role stands as a reflection of our commitment to continuously evolving, staying ahead of the curve, and delivering unparalleled value to our stakeholders and clients."

In a dynamic environment characterized by ever-changing digital landscapes, Anne-Marie Faber's appointment underlines GoSecure's unwavering focus on staying at the forefront of industry trends. As CMO, she will be instrumental in shaping the company's marketing endeavors, ensuring GoSecure remains synonymous with excellence in the realm of cybersecurity. Her leadership promises an era where GoSecure's brand voice resonates even more powerfully, fostering deeper connections and building trust with audiences worldwide.

About GoSecure:

GoSecure is a recognized cybersecurity leader, delivering innovative Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solutions and expert professional services. GoSecure Titan® managed security solutions deliver multi-vector protection to counter modern cyber threats through a complete suite of offerings that extend the capabilities of our customers' in-house teams. GoSecure Titan® MXDR offers a best-in-class mean-time-to-respond, with comprehensive coverage across customers' networks, endpoints, and inboxes. For over 10 years, GoSecure has been helping customers better understand their security gaps, improve organizational risk, and enhance security posture through advisory services provided by one of the most trusted and skilled teams in the industry.

GoSecure Logo (CNW Group/GoSecure, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

