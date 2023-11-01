INTRODUCING THE HOUSE OF FRIEDA BY JOHN FRIEDA® HAIR CARE

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Frieda Hair Care is making an epic return to the unrivaled expertise and experience the line was originally developed with, this time with a modern spin. The brand is unveiling The House of Frieda, a multi-faceted collective of the world's best stylists and content creators that will be tapped to educate consumers on the instant, dramatic transformative powers of the line.

John Frieda Hair Care was built on a simple mission一to offer expertly tailored, salon quality products that deliver easy-to-achieve transformation. Whether it's fighting frizz, correcting color, or plumping up fine hair, the John Frieda brand has a track record of giving consumers award winning, cult-classic solutions that are prescriptively designed for the consumers' specific hair needs. Now, with the help of the House of Frieda, the brand is making it easier than ever to understand how to use their innovative products to expertly tackle these hair needs at home.

The House of Frieda is made up of:

Hollywood's most in-demand celebrity hairstylist, Laura Polko who is known for her talent, creativity and signature "chic cool girl hair" styling that have led her to work with numerous A-list celebrities, like Gigi Hadid , Blake Lively , Emma Chamberlain , Haley Lu , and Hailee Steinfeld . Her work has graced the pages of top fashion and beauty publications such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and more.



David Stanwell , who has become a trendsetter in the entertainment and beauty industry. David's artistic vision and ability to customize hairstyles to each of his individual clients have brought a fresh perspective to the industry. David's impressive roster of celebrity clients includes Jenna Ortega , James Marsden , Rachel Brosnahan , Octavia Spencer , Lili Reinhart , and more.



Carly Cardellino a distinguished figure in the beauty world, is renowned for her impressive career. She is the former Beauty Director at Cosmopolitan magazine, with work published in Byrdie, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Into the Gloss, Coveteur, and more. She is also a beauty expert, content creator consultant, and freelance beauty writer. In 2020, Carly embarked on an independent venture to create content across social media for brands that resonate with her. She boasts a diverse, engaged audience encompassing celebrities, industry tastemakers, experts, editors, and consumers, making her a respected and sought-after voice in beauty and fashion.



Greta Wilson , whose authentic and easy-to-follow hair tutorials have amassed a following of over 770k and whose own personal hair care routine has gone completely viral, with over 7 million views and counting with the hashtag #gretawavyhairroutine.



Content Creator Marina Angioletti , who is a curly hair enthusiast based in NYC. She has expressed her struggles over the years in appreciating her natural hair and has fostered a community in the online sphere in which she connects with others in embracing their curly, textured hair.

NYC-based salon stylist Elba Rodriguez , who has worked both in the salon and on the road with the John Frieda brand for over 20 years, educating consumers on how to use the products to achieve any looks they desire.

This collective will be tapped to create content that showcases the transformative benefits of the products and serve as media spokespeople, but more importantly they will act as a think tank to ensure their hair expertise is infused into John Frieda Hair Care's future plans. They will also serve as a liaison between the consumer and the brand, leveraging their social channels and relationship with their clients. Their presence will extend across the digital landscape, from Instagram to TikTok, as well as the brand's DTC site.

"With the House of Frieda, we are going back to our roots," says Marissa Vallillo, Director, Marketing at John Frieda Hair Care. "Our salon heritage has driven our brand to create breakthrough, game-changing products that make our consumers feel like they have a piece of that expertise in every bottle. I am excited to partner with this incredibly talented team of stylists and creators to help us showcase how powerful the transformative benefits of our brand can be."

The program will be kicking off this fall and running through 2024 and beyond. Each member of the House of Frieda will have their own curated bundle featured on the brand's website and their content will be showcased across their respective social media platforms as well as the brand's channels.

For media inquiries, please contact: johnfrieda@tractenberg.com. For more information, please visit: https://mykaoshop.com/pages/john-frieda-house-of-frieda.

ABOUT KAO USA: Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands recognized worldwide for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® hair care, Ban® antiperspirants, as well as Goldwell®, KMS® and Oribe® professional hair care and Molton Brown® products for body and home. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

