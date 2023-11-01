Our Next Energy (ONE) Begins Pilot Production of LFP Battery Cells at 20 GWh Michigan Factory

ONE is manufacturing cells, which it expects will be fully IRA compliant, for commercial truck, automotive and utility grid segments.

ONE will begin delivering cells to customers to validate performance and durability in the first half of 2024.

Pilot cell production began one year after the State of Michigan announced its $200 million grant for ONE to build the largest LFP battery factory in the U.S.

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage technology company, today announced it started production of domestically made lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells. The start of cell production comes one year after the commitment to launch ONE Circle, a 20 GWh battery factory complex in Van Buren Township, Mich.

"The start of cell production at ONE Circle is a major step toward establishing an LFP battery industry in the U.S. supported by a North American supply chain," said Mujeeb Ijaz, CEO & founder of ONE. "With Michigan-made LFP cells, ONE is eliminating dependence on nickel and cobalt while addressing the major needs of automakers – range, safety and domestic supply chain."

ONE is manufacturing the LFP cells using the company's pilot line. The line allows ONE to validate its production intent cells and develop workforce training, while sharing samples with customers for their testing purposes. ONE will launch a larger multi-GWh scale LFP line next year.

"Michigan is leading the future of advanced manufacturing, and we are thrilled that homegrown battery-maker Our Next Energy is starting production of their new cells right here in our state," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "A year ago, the State of Michigan and ONE announced a $1.6 billion factory in Van Buren Township, creating more than 2,100 good-paying, high-skill jobs. ONE is delivering on their long-term commitment to Michigan, as they begin production on domestically manufactured batteries for electric vehicles, bolstered by funding from President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Together, we will continue making the technologies of the future come to life right here in Michigan and growing our economy."

Last October, ONE announced its plan to invest a $1.6 billion in ONE Circle, supported by $200 million in grants from the State of Michigan. When operating at capacity by the end of 2027, ONE Circle will create enough cells to build the equivalent of 200,000 electric vehicle battery packs annually.

"We are grateful that Our Next Energy has chosen to Make It in Michigan and Team Michigan congratulates them on this important milestone," said Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr. "Our work continues as we remain the leader in clean energy solutions and advanced manufacturing innovation. We look forward to partnering with Our Next Energy as it and the ecosystem that it is catalyzing continue to bring the latest in cutting-edge battery technologies to market."

Production of ONE's Aries LFP battery packs began earlier this year on a dedicated product line at Piston Automotive in southeast Michigan. More information about ONE and its products is available at one.ai .

About Our Next Energy

Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE) is a Michigan-based energy storage technology company focused on engineering batteries that will accelerate electrification in vehicles, renewables and the grid. ONE's vision is to double the range of electric vehicles, use safer, more sustainable raw materials, and establish a localized supply chain. Visit one.ai to learn more.

