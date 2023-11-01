WD Advanced Materials, LLC Ushers in a New Era in Diamond Innovation with Company Launch

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree Line Capital Partners, LLC ("Tree Line") announced today that it has launched WD Advanced Materials, LLC ("WDAM" or the "Company"), in partnership with the Company's management team. WDAM is a new entity focused on technical diamond applications and was formed following the transition from its predecessor gemstone manufacturing entity, WD Lab Grown Diamonds. WDAM will leverage its established manufacturing operations and technical expertise to drive disruptive, next-generation diamond applications for emerging scientific and industrial markets.

WDAM will leverage its established operations and technical expertise to drive next-generation diamond applications

Tom Quimby, Managing Partner of Tree Line states, "We are excited to support WD Advanced Materials as it builds on the Company's legacy of disruption and technological discovery. WDAM's foundation of material science mastery, coupled with its pioneering, innovative work and exceptional technical team, enables us to power the world's leading agencies and industries with cutting-edge diamond-based solutions for the future."

In its new form, WD Advanced Materials, LLC turns its sights on 'diamond as a supermaterial' with the announcement of newly forged government contracts, industry collaborations, and critical commercial partnerships. Through its proprietary process development and in-house R&D, WDAM produces semiconductor and quantum-grade diamond substrates through its custom-built hardware and machine automation, supporting the company's U.S.-based manufacturing operations.

"Continuing in our mission to provide next-generation material solutions, we have strategically expanded the operational capability of our Advanced Materials laboratory," said Mike Grunza, acting CEO of WDAM. "WD Advanced Materials' work going forward will center on breakthrough, high-impact diamond applications."

John Ciraldo, WDAM's Chief Technology Officer added, "Diamond is a critical and necessary material for continued innovation in existing industries, like semiconductor and telecommunication, and will be a tremendous unlock for future quantum and defense technologies. I am excited for WDAM to play a central role in ushering in this new era of material enablement for next-generation technology, ensuring America maintains its key role on the world stage."

About WD Advanced Materials, LLC

WD Advanced Materials, LLC ("WDAM") is a is a forward-thinking, pioneering technology company and market leader in Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) diamond growth, with headquarters in the Washington, D.C. area. WDAM employs its industry-leading diamond growth technology to support and develop new applications in Advanced Material settings, with a focus on electronic, quantum, and optical grade diamond substrates. WDAM is majority owned by Tree Line.

About Tree Line Capital Partners, LLC

Tree Line is a private asset management firm focused on investing in lower middle market companies. Tree Line currently manages $2.6 billion in investable capital, and has completed over 300 investments since inception in 2014. Tree Line is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Austin. Visit www.treelinecp.com for additional detail.

Contact

Brittany Lewis

Chief Commercial Officer

WD Advanced Materials, LLC

brittany@wdadvanced.com

View original content:

SOURCE WD Advanced Materials, LLC