ENDO REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 -- Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) today reported financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2023.

THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Total Revenues, Net $ 451,665

$ 541,690

(17) %

$ 1,513,784

$ 1,763,063

(14) % Reported Loss from Continuing Operations $ (27,936)

$ (718,272)

(96) %

$ (6,748)

$ (2,664,455)

NM Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares 235,220

235,160

— %

235,219

234,719

— % Reported Diluted Net Loss per Share from Continuing Operations $ (0.12)

$ (3.05)

(96) %

$ (0.03)

$ (11.35)

NM Reported Net Loss $ (28,483)

$ (722,169)

(96) %

$ (8,324)

$ (2,679,570)

NM Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (2)(3) $ 131,441

$ 111,858

18 %

$ 555,474

$ 274,329

NM Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares (1)(2) 235,220

236,183

— %

235,515

236,372

— % Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations (2)(3) $ 0.56

$ 0.47

19 %

$ 2.36

$ 1.16

NM Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3) $ 143,050

$ 210,816

(32) %

$ 595,497

$ 681,948

(13) %

__________

(1) Reported Diluted Net Loss per Share from Continuing Operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact. (2) The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information" section below for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (3) Effective January 1, 2022, these non-GAAP financial measures now include acquired in-process research and development charges which were previously excluded under Endo's legacy non-GAAP policy. Refer to note (13) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenues were $452 million in third-quarter 2023, a decrease of 17% compared to $542 million in third-quarter 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenues from the Generic Pharmaceuticals and Sterile Injectables segments.

Reported loss from continuing operations in third-quarter 2023 was $28 million compared to reported loss from continuing operations of $718 million in third-quarter 2022. This change was primarily due to lower litigation-related and asset impairment charges and lower interest expense as a result of the August 2022 Chapter 11 filing.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in third-quarter 2023 was $131 million compared to $112 million in third-quarter 2022. This change was primarily driven by lower interest and adjusted operating expenses which were partially offset by decreased revenues.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Third-quarter 2023 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $203 million compared to $204 million during third-quarter 2022.

Specialty Products revenues increased 3% to $150 million in third-quarter 2023 compared to $146 million in third-quarter 2022. This change was primarily due to an increase in XIAFLEX® and Other Specialty revenues, partially offset by a decrease in SUPPRELIN® LA revenues mainly driven by lower average net selling price as a result of business mix and lower overall market volumes. Third-quarter 2023 XIAFLEX® revenues were $113 million, a 9% increase compared to third-quarter 2022 driven by increased net selling price and increased volumes.

Established Products revenues decreased 7% to $53 million in third-quarter 2023 compared to $57 million in third-quarter 2022 due primarily to product discontinuations.

STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT

Third-quarter 2023 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $95 million, a decrease of 20% compared to $119 million during third-quarter 2022. This change was primarily attributable to decreased VASOSTRICT® revenues due to lower price resulting from generic competition.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Third-quarter 2023 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $134 million, a decrease of 33% compared to $201 million during third-quarter 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressure on varenicline tablets, the generic version of Chantix®, and lubiprostone capsules, the authorized generic of Mallinckrodt's Amitiza®, partially offset by revenue from dexlansoprazole delayed release capsules, the generic version of Dexilant®, which launched during fourth-quarter 2022.

During third-quarter 2023, two additional generic varenicline competitors entered the market, and an additional competitor entered in early fourth-quarter 2023.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Third-quarter 2023 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $19 million, essentially unchanged compared to $18 million during third-quarter 2022.

FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS

Endo's third-quarter 2023 adjusted financial results exceeded the expectations assumed in the low end of the prior outlook for the full-year ending December 31, 2023, primarily driven by higher revenue from dexlansoprazole delayed release capsules due to fewer than expected competitors, partially offset by lower varenicline revenues due to increased competition. Additionally, expected full-year 2023 adjusted financial results reflect lower-than-expected XIAFLEX® demand and SUPPRELIN® LA net selling price as well as better than expected Sterile Injectables performance.

The financial expectations reflect adjusted results. All financial expectations provided by Endo are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially from such expectations, as further discussed below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."



Full-Year 2023 Adjusted Results ($ in millions) Prior Outlook

Current Outlook Total Revenues, Net $1,975 - $2,035

~$1,990 EBITDA $750 - $790

~$750 Assumptions:





Segment Revenues:





Branded Pharmaceuticals ~$870

~$845 Sterile Injectables ~$430

~$440 Generic Pharmaceuticals $610 - $670

~$635 International Pharmaceuticals ~$65

~$70 Gross Margin as a Percentage of Total Revenues, Net ~67%

~66% Operating Expenses ~$635

~$625

CASH, CASH FLOW AND OTHER UPDATES

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $823 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Third-quarter 2023 net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $131 million compared to approximately $92 million net cash provided by operating activities during third-quarter 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in cash interest payments and certain one-time payments made in third-quarter 2022 but not in third-quarter 2023, partially offset by a decrease in adjusted EBITDA.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Growth

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent Growth

2023

2022



2023

2022

Branded Pharmaceuticals:





















Specialty Products:





















XIAFLEX® $ 113,053

$ 104,014

9 %

$ 327,254

$ 324,376

1 % SUPPRELIN® LA 21,590

31,283

(31) %

73,390

84,852

(14) % Other Specialty (1) 15,749

11,033

43 %

57,282

50,023

15 % Total Specialty Products $ 150,392

$ 146,330

3 %

$ 457,926

$ 459,251

— % Established Products:





















PERCOCET® $ 26,290

$ 25,052

5 %

$ 78,791

$ 77,483

2 % TESTOPEL® 9,610

9,430

2 %

32,199

28,331

14 % Other Established (2) 17,076

22,689

(25) %

44,402

62,249

(29) % Total Established Products $ 52,976

$ 57,171

(7) %

$ 155,392

$ 168,063

(8) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 203,368

$ 203,501

— %

$ 613,318

$ 627,314

(2) % Sterile Injectables:





















ADRENALIN® $ 22,873

$ 24,917

(8) %

$ 75,581

$ 85,514

(12) % VASOSTRICT® 20,827

33,697

(38) %

71,197

225,217

(68) % Other Sterile Injectables (4) 51,681

60,079

(14) %

186,886

171,161

9 % Total Sterile Injectables (3) $ 95,381

$ 118,693

(20) %

$ 333,664

$ 481,892

(31) % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals (5) $ 134,382

$ 201,435

(33) %

$ 511,141

$ 590,756

(13) % Total International Pharmaceuticals (6) $ 18,534

$ 18,061

3 %

$ 55,661

$ 63,101

(12) % Total revenues, net $ 451,665

$ 541,690

(17) %

$ 1,513,784

$ 1,763,063

(14) %

__________

(1) Products included within Other Specialty include AVEED®, NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray and QWO®. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX®. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for either the three or nine months ended September 30, 2023 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any completed quarterly period in 2023 or 2022. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include, but are not limited to, APLISOL®. No individual product within Other Sterile Injectables has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (5) The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of a portfolio of products that are generic versions of branded products, are distributed primarily through the same wholesalers, generally have limited or no intellectual property protection and are sold within the U.S. Varenicline tablets (Endo's generic version of Pfizer Inc.'s Chantix®), which launched in September 2021, made up 10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 15% and 13% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, of consolidated total revenues. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, Dexlansoprazole delayed release capsules (Endo's generic version of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.'s Dexilant®), which launched in November 2022, made up 7% and 6%, respectively, of consolidated total revenues. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, lubiprostone capsules (the authorized generic of Mallinckrodt plc's Amitiza®), which launched in January 2021, made up 5% of consolidated total revenues. No other individual product within this segment has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (6) The International Pharmaceuticals segment, which accounted for less than 5% of consolidated total revenues for each of the periods presented, includes a variety of specialty pharmaceutical products sold outside the U.S., primarily in Canada through Endo's operating company Paladin Labs Inc.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 451,665

$ 541,690

$ 1,513,784

$ 1,763,063 COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of revenues 230,286

261,232

696,880

798,233 Selling, general and administrative 138,772

192,221

427,294

600,212 Research and development 31,582

31,885

87,322

97,803 Acquired in-process research and development —

800

—

68,700 Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 11,104

419,376

54,317

444,738 Asset impairment charges —

150,200

146

1,951,216 Acquisition-related and integration items, net 1,062

(1,399)

1,824

(951) Interest expense, net 10

74,753

239

349,486 Reorganization items, net 57,960

124,212

227,579

124,212 Other income, net (2,217)

(3,998)

(2,163)

(22,147) (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (16,894)

$ (707,592)

$ 20,346

$ (2,648,439) INCOME TAX EXPENSE 11,042

10,680

27,094

16,016 LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (27,936)

$ (718,272)

$ (6,748)

$ (2,664,455) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (547)

(3,897)

(1,576)

(15,115) NET LOSS $ (28,483)

$ (722,169)

$ (8,324)

$ (2,679,570) NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—BASIC:













Continuing operations $ (0.12)

$ (3.05)

$ (0.03)

$ (11.35) Discontinued operations —

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.07) Basic $ (0.12)

$(3.07)

$ (0.04)

$ (11.42) NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—DILUTED:













Continuing operations $ (0.12)

$ (3.05)

$ (0.03)

$ (11.35) Discontinued operations —

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.07) Diluted $ (0.12)

$ (3.07)

$ (0.04)

$ (11.42) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:













Basic 235,220

235,160

235,219

234,719 Diluted 235,220

235,160

235,219

234,719

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands):



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 823,305

$ 1,018,883 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 167,939

145,358 Accounts receivable 387,485

493,988 Inventories, net 273,831

274,499 Other current assets 100,716

144,040 Total current assets $ 1,753,276

$ 2,076,768 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,502,519

3,681,169 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,255,795

$ 5,757,937 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 562,628

$ 687,183 Other current liabilities 2,004

2,444 Total current liabilities $ 564,632

$ 689,627 OTHER LIABILITIES 63,786

61,700 LIABILITIES SUBJECT TO COMPROMISE 8,786,571

9,168,782 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (4,159,194)

(4,162,172) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 5,255,795

$ 5,757,937

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (8,324)

$ (2,679,570) Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 232,090

302,338 Asset impairment charges 146

1,951,216 Non-cash reorganization items, net —

89,197 Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds 96,129

496,430 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 320,041

$ 159,611 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest $ (74,245)

$ (77,865) Acquisitions, including in-process research and development, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —

(89,520) Proceeds from sale of business and other assets 3,538

22,378 Other 32,560

10,461 Net cash used in investing activities $ (38,147)

$ (134,546) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on borrowings, including certain adequate protection payments, net (a) $ (450,518)

$ (363,486) Other (4,353)

(3,837) Net cash used in financing activities $ (454,871)

$ (367,323) Effect of foreign exchange rate (20)

(4,674) NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ (172,997)

$ (346,932) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,249,241

1,631,310 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,076,244

$ 1,284,378

__________

(a) Beginning during the third quarter of 2022, Endo became obligated to make certain adequate protection payments as a result of the Chapter 11 proceedings, which are currently being accounted for as a reduction of the carrying amount of the related debt instruments and presented as financing cash outflows. Some or all of the adequate protection payments may later be recharacterized as interest expense and/or as operating cash outflows depending upon certain developments in the Chapter 11 proceedings, which could result in increases in interest expense and/or decreases in operating cash flows in future periods that may be material.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss (GAAP) $ (28,483)

$ (722,169)

$ (8,324)

$ (2,679,570) Income tax expense 11,042

10,680

27,094

16,016 Interest expense, net 10

74,753

239

349,486 Depreciation and amortization (1) 77,087

96,114

232,090

298,514 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 59,656

$ (540,622)

$ 251,099

$ (2,015,554) Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) 10,764

44,029

36,718

139,025 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) 11,104

419,376

54,317

444,738 Certain legal costs (4) 1,514

8,052

5,187

31,322 Asset impairment charges (5) —

150,200

146

1,951,216 Fair value of contingent consideration (6) 1,062

(1,399)

1,824

(951) Share-based compensation (1) —

5,371

2,091

13,021 Other income, net (7) (2,217)

(3,998)

(2,163)

(22,147) Reorganization items, net (8) 57,960

124,212

227,579

124,212 Other (9) 2,660

1,698

17,123

1,951 Discontinued operations, net of tax (10) 547

3,897

1,576

15,115 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (13) $ 143,050

$ 210,816

$ 595,497

$ 681,948

Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (27,936)

$ (718,272)

$ (6,748)

$ (2,664,455) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets (11) 64,429

84,042

194,110

261,844 Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) 10,764

44,029

36,718

139,025 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) 11,104

419,376

54,317

444,738 Certain legal costs (4) 1,514

8,052

5,187

31,322 Asset impairment charges (5) —

150,200

146

1,951,216 Fair value of contingent consideration (6) 1,062

(1,399)

1,824

(951) Reorganization items, net (8) 57,960

124,212

227,579

124,212 Other (9) 456

(5,111)

17,126

(22,958) Tax adjustments (12) 12,088

6,729

25,215

10,336 Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (13) $ 131,441

$ 111,858

$ 555,474

$ 274,329

Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non- operating expense (income), net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense (benefit)

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted net (loss) income per share from continuing operations (14) Reported (GAAP) $ 451,665

$ 230,286

$ 221,379

49.0 %

$ 182,520

40.4 %

$ 38,859

8.6 %

$ 55,753

$ (16,894)

$ 11,042

(65.4) %

$ (27,936)

$ (547)

$ (28,483)

$ (0.12) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (11) —

(64,429)

64,429





—





64,429





—

64,429

—





64,429

—

64,429



Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) —

(1,342)

1,342





(9,422)





10,764





—

10,764

—





10,764

—

10,764



Certain litigation- related and other contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(11,104)





11,104





—

11,104

—





11,104

—

11,104



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(1,514)





1,514





—

1,514

—





1,514

—

1,514



Fair value of contingent consideration (6) —

—

—





(1,062)





1,062





—

1,062

—





1,062

—

1,062



Reorganization items, net (8) —

—

—





—





—





(57,960)

57,960

—





57,960

—

57,960



Other (9) —

(125)

125





(2,534)





2,659





2,203

456

—





456

—

456



Tax adjustments (12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

(12,088)





12,088

—

12,088



Discontinued operations, net of tax (10) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

547

547



After considering items (non-GAAP) (13) $ 451,665

$ 164,390

$ 287,275

63.6 %

$ 156,884

34.7 %

$ 130,391

28.9 %

$ (4)

$ 130,395

$ (1,046)

(0.8) %

$ 131,441

$ —

$ 131,441

$ 0.56

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non- operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted net (loss) income per share from continuing operations (14) Reported (GAAP) $ 541,690

$ 261,232

$ 280,458

51.8 %

$ 793,083

146.4 %

$ (512,625)

(94.6) %

$ 194,967

$ (707,592)

$ 10,680

(1.5) %

$ (718,272)

$ (3,897)

$ (722,169)

$ (3.05) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (11) —

(84,042)

84,042





—





84,042





—

84,042

—





84,042

—

84,042



Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) —

(2,809)

2,809





(41,220)





44,029





—

44,029

—





44,029

—

44,029



Certain litigation- related and other contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(419,376)





419,376





—

419,376

—





419,376

—

419,376



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(8,052)





8,052





—

8,052

—





8,052

—

8,052



Asset impairment charges (5) —

—

—





(150,200)





150,200





—

150,200

—





150,200

—

150,200



Fair value of contingent consideration (6) —

—

—





1,399





(1,399)





—

(1,399)

—





(1,399)

—

(1,399)



Reorganization items, net (8) —

—

—





—





—





(124,212)

124,212

—





124,212

—

124,212



Other (9) —

(125)

125





(1,570)





1,695





6,806

(5,111)

—





(5,111)

—

(5,111)



Tax adjustments (12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

(6,729)





6,729

—

6,729



Discontinued operations, net of tax (10) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

3,897

3,897



After considering items (non-GAAP) (13) $ 541,690

$ 174,256

$ 367,434

67.8 %

$ 174,064

32.1 %

$ 193,370

35.7 %

$ 77,561

$ 115,809

$ 3,951

3.4 %

$ 111,858

$ —

$ 111,858

$ 0.47

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non- operating expense (income), net

Income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted net (loss) income per share from continuing operations (14) Reported (GAAP) $ 1,513,784

$ 696,880

$ 816,904

54.0 %

$ 570,903

37.7 %

$ 246,001

16.3 %

$ 225,655

$ 20,346

$ 27,094

133.2 %

$ (6,748)

$ (1,576)

$ (8,324)

$ (0.03) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (11) —

(194,110)

194,110





—





194,110





—

194,110

—





194,110

—

194,110



Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) —

(3,812)

3,812





(32,906)





36,718





—

36,718

—





36,718

—

36,718



Certain litigation- related and other contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(54,317)





54,317





—

54,317

—





54,317

—

54,317



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(5,187)





5,187





—

5,187

—





5,187

—

5,187



Asset impairment charges (5) —

—

—





(146)





146





—

146

—





146

—

146



Fair value of contingent consideration (6) —

—

—





(1,824)





1,824





—

1,824

—





1,824

—

1,824



Reorganization items, net (8) —

—

—





—





—





(227,579)

227,579

—





227,579

—

227,579



Other (9) —

(903)

903





(16,220)





17,123





(3)

17,126

—





17,126

—

17,126



Tax adjustments (12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

(25,215)





25,215

—

25,215



Discontinued operations, net of tax (10) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

1,576

1,576



After considering items (non-GAAP) (13) $ 1,513,784

$ 498,055

$ 1,015,729

67.1 %

$ 460,303

30.4 %

$ 555,426

36.7 %

$ (1,927)

$ 557,353

$ 1,879

0.3 %

$ 555,474

$ —

$ 555,474

$ 2.36

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non- operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted net (loss) income per share from continuing operations (14) Reported (GAAP) $ 1,763,063

$ 798,233

$ 964,830

54.7 %

$ 3,161,718

179.3 %

$ (2,196,888)

(124.6) %

$ 451,551

$ (2,648,439)

$ 16,016

(0.6) %

$ (2,664,455)

$ (15,115)

$ (2,679,570)

$ (11.35) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (11) —

(261,844)

261,844





—





261,844





—

261,844

—





261,844

—

261,844



Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) —

(23,653)

23,653





(115,372)





139,025





—

139,025

—





139,025

—

139,025



Certain litigation- related and other contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(444,738)





444,738





—

444,738

—





444,738

—

444,738



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(31,322)





31,322





—

31,322

—





31,322

—

31,322



Asset impairment charges (5) —

—

—





(1,951,216)





1,951,216





—

1,951,216

—





1,951,216

—

1,951,216



Fair value of contingent consideration (6) —

—

—





951





(951)





—

(951)

—





(951)

—

(951)



Reorganization items, net (8) —

—

—





—





—





(124,212)

124,212

—





124,212

—

124,212



Other (9) —

(375)

375





(1,570)





1,945





24,903

(22,958)

—





(22,958)

—

(22,958)



Tax adjustments (12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

(10,336)





10,336

—

10,336



Discontinued operations, net of tax (10) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

15,115

15,115



After considering items (non-GAAP) (13) $ 1,763,063

$ 512,361

$ 1,250,702

70.9 %

$ 618,451

35.1 %

$ 632,251

35.9 %

$ 352,242

$ 280,009

$ 5,680

2.0 %

$ 274,329

$ —

$ 274,329

$ 1.16

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

(1) Depreciation and amortization and Share-based compensation amounts per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives.



(2) Adjustments for amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses Continuity and separation benefits $ 1,000

$ 9,424

$ 2,401

$ 11,662 Inventory adjustments 342

(2)

408

— Other, including strategic review initiatives —

—

—

29,558 Total $ 1,342

$ 9,422

$ 2,809

$ 41,220



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses Continuity and separation benefits $ 3,140

$ 33,189

$ 12,499

$ 45,635 Accelerated depreciation —

—

2,164

1,660 Inventory adjustments 81

(324)

1,435

2,461 Other, including strategic review initiatives 591

41

7,555

65,616 Total $ 3,812

$ 32,906

$ 23,653

$ 115,372



The amounts in the tables above include adjustments related to previously announced restructuring activities, certain continuity and transitional compensation arrangements, certain other cost reduction initiatives and certain strategic review initiatives.



(3) To exclude adjustments to accruals for litigation-related settlement charges.



(4) To exclude amounts related to opioid-related legal expenses.



(5) Adjustments for asset impairment charges included in the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Goodwill impairment charges $ —

$ 97,000

$ —

$ 1,845,000 Other intangible asset impairment charges —

53,200

—

103,153 Property, plant and equipment impairment charges —

—

146

3,063 Total $ —

$ 150,200

$ 146

$ 1,951,216

(6) To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from changes to estimates regarding the timing and amount of the future revenues of the underlying products and changes in other assumptions impacting the probability of incurring, and extent to which the Company could incur, related contingent obligations.



(7) To exclude Other income, net per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(8) Amounts relate to the net expense or income recognized during Endo's bankruptcy proceedings required to be presented as Reorganization items, net under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 852, Reorganizations.



(9) The "Other" rows included in each of the above reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures (except for the reconciliations of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)) include the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Other non- operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Other non- operating expenses Foreign currency impact related to the re- measurement of intercompany debt instruments $ —

$ —

$ (2,203)

$ —

$ —

$ (6,220) Other miscellaneous 125

2,534

—

125

1,570

(586) Total $ 125

$ 2,534

$ (2,203)

$ 125

$ 1,570

$ (6,806)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Other non- operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Other non- operating expenses Foreign currency impact related to the re- measurement of intercompany debt instruments $ —

$ —

$ 3

$ —

$ —

$ (7,114) Other miscellaneous 903

16,220

—

375

1,570

(17,789) Total $ 903

$ 16,220

$ 3

$ 375

$ 1,570

$ (24,903)



The "Other" row included in the reconciliations of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) primarily relates to the items enumerated in the foregoing "Cost of revenues" and "Operating expenses" columns.



(10) To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax.



(11) To exclude amortization expense related to intangible assets.



(12) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.



(13) Amounts of Acquired in-process research and development charges included within these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the table below (in thousands):







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Acquired in-process research and development charges $ —

$ 800

$ —

$ 68,700

(14) Calculated as income or loss from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP 235,220

235,160

235,219

234,719 Non-GAAP Adjusted 235,220

236,183

235,515

236,372

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted net income per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, the company stresses that these are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amounts of which could be significant.

See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.

