Robertson Stephens Continues Its National Expansion with 4th office in the Mountain States

Wealth manager Tom Bruno joins to establish Jackson, WY office

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") opens a new office in Jackson, Wyoming, further growing its national presence in the mountain state region. Tom Bruno, joins as Managing Director and Principal, specializing in comprehensive wealth management – including investment management, wealth planning and philanthropic strategies.

RS Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Robertson Stephens) (PRNewswire)

Robertson Stephens, with assets under management of approximately $4.5 billion, has 81 employees across 18 locations in San Francisco, Marin County, Menlo Park, Santa Rosa, Pasadena, San Ramon & Burlingame (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley & Boise (ID), Holmdel & Madison (NJ), Austin & Houston (TX), Seattle (WA), Denver (CO), Boston (MA) and now Jackson (WY).

For more information on Robertson Stephens, please visit https://rscapital.com/what-we-do/.

"Tom's focus on being a trusted advisor to high-net-worth families for their comprehensive wealth needs fits perfectly with the Robertson Stephens ethos and offering," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens. "We are thrilled to welcome him as a principal to the firm and also to open our first office in Jackson, WY, as we build out our fourth presence in the mountain states after our Sun Valley, Denver/Vail, and Boise offices."

With 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Tom works with high-net-worth clients, assisting them in effectively managing their wealth by identifying each client's unique goals then implementing custom, comprehensive wealth plans.

"I'm excited to join with Robertson Stephens so that I can continue delivering world-class investment capabilities and white-glove service to my clients," said Tom Bruno, Managing Director, Principal of Robertson Stephens. "The firm's client-centric institutional approach to investing and comprehensive planning separate it from other registered investment advisors in the industry."

Prior to Robertson Stephens, Tom was a Wealth Advisor at Wells Fargo's Private Bank in Jackson and, prior to that, worked in the investment research space at FactSet where he ran their west coast region from San Francisco. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from the University of Iowa. He's currently a Director at the St. Johns Health Foundation and also serves as the President of Jackson Hole's Rotary Club.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning, and intelligent digital solutions all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is our highest priority. Robertson Stephens assets under management is as of September 2023. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

