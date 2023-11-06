Stanley-Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights' Direct-to-Consumer Service is a Winner Off the Ice

Launch of ViewLift-powered KnightTime+ apps for VGK and Scripps Sports exceeds targets

Full-season's sign-up targets exceeded in KnightTime+ app's first two weeks, and reached 3x season's forecast by the end of October





The Stanley Cup Champions' app has already streamed over 4.4 million minutes between 21 st September and 31 st October





Viewing via the apps on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku is approximately 80 minutes per viewer

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports streaming powerhouse ViewLift today announced that early stats for the KnightTime+ over-the-top (OTT) direct-to- consumer streaming apps it has built for Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights, have already exceeded season-long targets in just the opening days of the season, with sign-ups now at 3x the forecast for the entire season. From pre-season to 31st October, over 4.4 million minutes have been streamed on TV and mobile, with average viewership durations of 80 minutes on TV screens via KnightTime+ apps Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.

ViewLift Logo (PRNewswire)

Launch of ViewLift-powered KnightTime+ apps for VGK and Scripps Sports exceeds targets

"The combination of viewing on over-the-air TV via Scripps Sports and our new ViewLift powered KnightTime+ app, ensures that more of our fans than ever can enjoy the live action, watch replays and highlights in exactly the way that they choose," said Vegas Golden Knights team president and CEO Kerry Bubolz. "We're excited that at end of October our KnightTime+ total sign-ups are already at 3x our forecast for the whole season, matching our conference-topping on-ice performance."

All locally-televised Golden Knights games are streamed on the new KnightTime+ apps to fans within the NHL-permitted territory and are purchased via a season pass. KnightTime+ is currently available on web, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Android, with more devices to be reached during the season.

"The reigning Champions have begun this season at a record-breaking pace," Rick Allen, ViewLift's CEO noted. "We are proud to bring live games and other VGK programming to local fans via the KnightTime+ apps. The Club and this service are pioneering a model for other sports teams and leagues: combining linear distribution and streaming maximizes viewer choice and deepens the direct relationship between fans and their local team. We congratulate the Golden Knights for their leadership on-ice and online."

About the Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About ViewLift

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues and clubs; entertainment companies; local TV broadcasters and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. Visit www.viewlift.com.

Media contacts:













Vegas Golden Knights

Nate Ewell

newell@vegasgoldenknights.com

+1 702 606-4927











Platform for ViewLift

David Bramley, Hugh Filman and Azhar Uddin

viewlift@platformcomms.com

+44 (0)7711 239 062

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ViewLift