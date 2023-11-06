Steward Partners Selects VRGL to Help Drive Client Acquisition and Proposal Management Process

This partnership aims to continue to enhance VRGL's market-leading solution while elevating advisors' workflows and client engagement for Steward Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory ("Steward Partners"), a leading employee-owned, full-service independent partnership specializing in wealth planning and investment strategies, is pleased to announce the selection of VRGL as their Client Acquisition and Proposal Management ("CAPM") solution.

(PRNewsfoto/Steward Partners Global Advisory Group) (PRNewswire)

VRGL will empower Steward Partners to streamline client acquisition and proposal management workflows, enhancing communication as well as advisor and prospect interactions. Leveraging VRGL's automated statement extraction, analytics, and tax-aware proposals will allow Steward Partners to further support their advisors' efficiency and differentiate their offerings to current and prospective clients. By selecting VRGL, Steward Partners aims to provide a single, compliant source for proposals related to new client acquisition and further increase organic growth through speed to market, added personalization, and clear differentiation in the marketplace.

Steward Partners' Chief Information Officer, Mohan Gurupackiam, stated, "After careful evaluation, we are confident that VRGL's solution will enhance our client acquisition and proposal management process. We believe that our collaboration and the demonstrated capabilities of VRGL will result in a solution that meets the needs of Steward Partners' financial advisors, our valued clients, and prospects."

Josh Smith, CEO of VRGL, expressed excitement for the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to be chosen by Steward Partners as their CAPM solution. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for VRGL to bring our market-leading solution to Steward Partners while working closely together to further enhance our offering. We eagerly anticipate a successful collaboration that benefits both organizations and their clients."

The partnership between Steward Partners and VRGL showcases their mutual commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences and staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the wealth management industry. With VRGL's cutting-edge solution and Steward Partners' industry expertise, this collaboration is poised to drive meaningful innovation and provide unparalleled value to clients and prospects.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as one of Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for approximately $30 billion in client assets as of August 2023. To learn more about Steward Partners Global Advisory, visit www.stewardpartners.com .

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

About VRGL

VRGL provides automated data extraction and institutional-grade analytics to empower wealth management firms to accelerate the Client Acquisition, Proposal Management, and Retention ("CAPM & R") process. By giving clients a complete view of their consolidated investment picture and what a transition would look like, VRGL enables advisors to quickly demonstrate how and why they add value. This methodology presented at the front end of advisor engagement decreases the time and cost associated with lengthy prospecting so advisors can accelerate time to new revenue and retention of existing AUM. Founded by pioneers of the institutional wealth management industry, VRGL's technology lets advisors seamlessly aggregate all client investment data and provides a no-touch analytics package and proposals allowing an advisor to contextualize their own investment offerings and advice. For questions or more information, email info@vrglwealth.com or visit the website www.vrglwealth.com.

Media Contact:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

mmorales@jconnelly.com

973.224.7152

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory Group