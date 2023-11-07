ACE Cash Express Partners with Feed My Starving Children to Pack Meals for Children in Need

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of May, ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group, Inc. brand, raised $7,550 for Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. The money raised by our North Texas and Oklahoma stores paid for 26,074 meals for children experiencing hunger.

ACE employees not only raised money for FMSC, but also volunteered their time. During the packing session, our volunteers packed MannaPack® meals that consisted of vitamins, rice, veggies, and protein. After two hours, volunteers packed 23,544 meals, enough to feed 64 children every day for a year.

"We are proud to support Feed My Starving Children. Hunger continues to be a leading problem around the world," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to Feed My Starving Children, last year, over 1 million children received meals every day."

FMSC meals are developed by food science and nutrition professionals to supplement nutritional needs and reduce problems with malnutrition. Nutrition allows children to grow, thrive, and develop to their full potential. Each meal costs less than 30 cents to make and more than 90 percent of every dollar donated goes directly toward feeding children.

"At FMSC, we love partnering with a company like ACE who understands that hunger is a solvable issue," said Hillary Coyle, Development Advisor at Feed My Starving Children. "Over several years, we have enjoyed packing with ACE employees, and it is wonderful to see what an impact packing and funding meals can do to spread hope to those in the most need around the world."

Nationally, the 2023 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $150,000 for local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Feed My Starving Children, and Homes For Our Troops. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $17 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Feed My Starving Children

Feeding kids. Feeding spirits. Empowering communities.

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) believes hope starts with food. As a Christian nonprofit, FMSC is dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. FMSC meals are packed primarily by volunteers, then sent to a network of partner organizations that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development. FMSC MarketPlace™ supports local artisans, paying a fair wage for handcrafted goods and using the retail profits to fund more meals for kids around the world. Since our founding in 1987, FMSC has shipped over 3 billion meals to more than 100 countries. Learn more at fmsc.org.

