Growth Opps Leads Industrial Heartland Solar Coalition in Seeking $250 Million EPA Grant for Equitable Solar Expansion

CLEVELAND, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Heartland Solar Coalition, led by Growth Opportunity Partners (Growth Opps), applied for $250 million in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Solar for All program. The grant will enable the coalition to significantly expand solar access to over 27,000 low- and moderate-income households across eight Midwest and Rust Belt states.

The funding will support the installation of over 110 megawatts of new solar capacity, provide $19 million in annual energy savings to households, reduce 160,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, and create 1,000 new solar jobs, with a focus on local hiring and high-road labor practices. Over 3.5 million disadvantaged residents will receive help from expanded clean energy access and economic opportunity.

"This is an exciting opportunity for the Industrial Heartland Solar Coalition to drive transformational change in disadvantaged communities that have waited too long for the benefits of the renewable energy transition," said Michael Jeans, CEO of Growth Opportunity Partners and lead applicant for the coalition. "With support from the EPA, we can significantly advance our mission of catalyzing an equitable transition to clean power across America's industrial heartland."

The coalition's application has the strong backing of approximately 130 partners and leaders from across the United States who recognize the value of this application and the coalition. "Growth Opps' application has the strong backing of many partners focused on community development and climate justice, including The George Gund Foundation." said Anthony Richardson, President of The George Gund Foundation.

"This coalition represents an incredibly powerful opportunity for Ohio to become a national leader in equitable solar energy expansion," said Joe Flarida, Executive Director of Power a Clean Future Ohio. "The project will deliver transformative economic and environmental benefits to households and communities throughout the state."

The Industrial Heartland Solar Coalition is composed of 31 municipalities spanning Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The coalition will use EPA funds to mobilize an added $201 million in project capital, accelerating solar market growth and delivering lasting economic benefits across the region.

About Growth Opps

At Growth Opportunity Partners ("Growth Opps"), we offer community development capital, services, and solutions to growing small businesses, primarily located in underserved and disadvantaged, low and moderate income (LMI) communities in Ohio. GO Advisory accesses industry expertise and diverse talent to provide the solutions you need to address challenges your company faces. GO Capital is tailored to fund your business model when you need it. Growth Opps established the GO Green Energy Fund which is the country's first African American led Green Bank and the Green Bank for the State of Ohio, which deploys mission-driven capital to support small to large scale commercial, community, and industrial solar project development in Ohio.

About The Industrial Heartland Solar Coalition

The Industrial Heartland Solar Coalition is a collaborative of 31 communities spanning eight Midwest and Rust Belt states, including Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. These municipalities represent the legacy of America's 20th century industrial decline, which brought economic hardship and environmental injustice to many communities. The coalition aims to catalyze an equitable transition to clean energy that finally delivers the benefits of renewable power to disadvantaged households in the region. Together, the partners are applying for $250 million in EPA Solar for All funding to deploy solar energy and battery storage for low- and moderate-income residents, dramatically expanding clean energy access across America's urban and industrial heartland.

