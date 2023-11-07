MicroTech Ranked on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech is pleased to announce it was named one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

This year's list is among the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners are recognized on the Channel Futures website and were honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Miami, FL. MicroTech's CEO, Tony Jimenez, and his wife were among the thousands of IT professionals in attendance.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers (MSPs) around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation, and supported technologies.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

Tony Jimenez, Founder, President & CEO of MicroTech, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We at MicroTech are honored to have been selected for inclusion in this highly regarded list. This recognition demonstrates our unwavering commitment to being among the finest Managed Service Providers worldwide."

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in the public and private sectors. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in cloud, security, collaboration, and hybrid workforces.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2023 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector," said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. "These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward."

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as one of the "hottest Hispanic businesses in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Telecommunication Services, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Infrastructure Services & Solutions Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services and Solutions. The services and solutions we provide are less expensive than what it would cost an enterprise to perform the work itself, and the work will be at the highest level of quality and with more flexibility and scalability. MicroTech provides Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, the public sector, as well as commercial enterprises and is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and ISO 20243 certified, as well as CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) and CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV).

