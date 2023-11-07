New Media.Monks Report is an AI Roadmap for Marketers

The report outlines the path to agile and empowered marketing teams for a generation ready to embrace AI

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S4Capital's operating brand, Media.Monks, the digital-first and data-driven marketing transformation company, published a report with Salesforce, " Generation AI: The Path to Agile and Empowered Marketing Teams ," outlining a path for marketers to revolutionize their marketing operations with AI. Recognizing that the next generation of marketers will be defined by its ability to put AI into practice, the report walks through the architecture of an AI-powered customer journey, utilizing first-party data contained in a privacy-safe CRM environment.

While most are optimistic about AI, barriers to unlocking its potential remain. New research from Salesforce found that 73% of employees believe generative AI introduces new security risks and nearly 60% of those who plan to use the technology don't know how to keep data secure. Beginning with a foundational first-party data strategy, the report provides a view into how marketers can design comprehensive AI solutions that integrate several technologies for maximum efficiency, like the Media.Monks' AI enabled workflows.

The report helps marketers understand how to use AI to connect consumer insights to creative touchpoints, and use a comprehensive view of the customer to deliver experiences that generate even more data, by answering key questions:

What will marketing teams work on in the future?

What are teams doing now that they won't be doing then?

What do Generation AI marketing teams look like?

How can teams plan for the future now?

"AI will redefine our industry, but it can be hard for CMOs to cut through the noise to unlock immediate value with solutions that will stand the test of time," said Henry Cowling, Chief Innovation Officer at Media.Monks. "We've designed a blueprint for marketers alongside our partners at Salesforce to help brands envision real workflows using enterprise automation solutions in a compliant environment for a generation of talent that's already embracing AI."

"Our collaboration with Media.Monks helps us transform the customer experience for enterprise brands with the very latest technology," said Marc Mathieu, Senior Vice President of AI Transformation & Vice Chair at Salesforce. "I'm bullish on AI's potential to upend the industry and our recent report helps break what that means down in tangible terms for marketers, while keeping trust, privacy and compliance top of mind."

The report is available for download on Mediamonks.com . Follow along on Instagram and LinkedIn for additional updates on how marketers can apply AI into their business.

About Media.Monks

Media.Monks is the purely digital operating brand of S4Capital plc that connects 8,550 digital natives across one global team. We are united by a mission to shift industries forward and pave the path towards ambitious outcomes so our clients and our people can realize their full potential for growth. Our unified model combines solutions in media, data, social, platforms, studio, experience, brand and technology services to help our clients continuously reinvent themselves throughout increasingly rapid cycles of disruption. Our efforts to shape culture, build innovative technologies and unlock the future of growth have earned recognition from numerous esteemed panels: we maintain a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), regular recognition at Cannes Lions, inclusion in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players (2020-23), the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-23), a record number of FWAs, and have earned a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023. Together, these achievements solidify our experience in digital innovation, excellence in craft, and commitment to personal growth.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in three practices: Content, Data&digital media and Technology Services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

Victor Knaap, Wesley ter Haar, Christopher S. Martin, Scott Spirit and Mary Basterfield all joined the S4Capital Board as Executive Directors. The S4Capital Board also includes Rupert Faure Walker, Paul Roy, Daniel Pinto, Sue Prevezer, Elizabeth Buchanan, Naoko Okumoto, Margaret Ma Connolly, Miles Young and Colin Day.

The Company now has approximately 8,600 people in 32 countries with approximately 70% of revenue across the Americas, 20% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 10% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Content currently accounts for approximately 60% of revenue, Data&digital media 30% and Technology Services 10%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

