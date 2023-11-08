ARBOR RESIDENCES: A REVITALIZED OASIS IN COCONUT GROVE SET TO BE COMPLETED UNDER NEW DEVELOPER ISAAC KODSI

The residences are set to launch sales in Winter 2023 with an expected delivery in Q3 2024

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Residences, a leafy residential retreat nestled within the historic gardens of Miami's Coconut Grove, is back on track and ready for completion. Due to financial challenges met by the previous development team, the project took a temporary pause in development. Developer Isaac Kodsi's prior experience on revitalizing stalled projects on the verge of failure and turning them into resounding successes, has given him the ability to revive Arbor Residences, infusing fresh energy into this unique project. The residences are set to launch sales in Winter 2023 with an expected delivery in Q3 2024. Kodsi has selected Sandra Masis from Cervera Real Estate to lead sales for the residential development.

Under the leadership of developer Isaac Kodsi, Arbor Residences is now poised for completion. Prior to purchasing the project, Kodsi performed a thorough due diligence of the building and engaged engineers to confirm that the building was structurally sound and safe for completion. Upon acquiring the project, Kodsi proceeded to fully reimburse previous buyers' deposits.

"Arbor's narrative is a testament to its exceptional character, redefining the very essence of Coconut Grove living by providing expansive, eco-conscious residences at a remarkably accessible price point," said Kodsi. "Arbor is more than a residence; it's a visionary answer to the ever-evolving Coconut Grove landscape, committed to offering a nurturing, enriching, and satisfying way of life. Our goal is for residents to find not just a home, but a welcoming haven, where they can relish in a vibrant community, live in comfort and thrive."

In a neighborhood marked by grand luxury developments, Arbor Residences carves its niche in Coconut Grove with an intimate collection of 45 residences designed by local firm Behar & Font. The development provides premium living with a touch of understated luxury, celebrating the harmony between modern living and nature. Nestled in this verdant, family-friendly, and walkable neighborhood, Arbor Residences stands out as an extraordinary value proposition, with premium residences starting at $1.2 million.

Inspired by the lush surroundings and the giant oak trees that define the Coconut Grove neighborhood, the residences are designed to accommodate a variety of households, with eight distinct floorplans from two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, townhomes, and penthouses. Offering an organic connection between modern living and nature, residences offer between 10–20-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, natural wood finishes, wide-plank porcelain wood-grain floors, spacious spa-inspired master bathrooms, large closets, chef-style kitchens with Bosch Appliances and custom oak cabinetry.

Amenities abound, from the rooftop terrace complemented by outdoor entertainment areas such as a bar and lounging space, followed by the second floor with a pool deck area and a swimming pool, as well as state-of-the-art fitness center, 24-hour concierge service, valet, and more. Located in the heart of Coconut Grove and near the newly renovated Cocowalk – an open-air shopping mall – residents are within walking distance to cafes, restaurants, high-end boutique shops and entertainment spaces, as well as schools and numerous lush parks, such as Peacock Park.

