Athletic Brewing Company Partners with Viral Internet Granny to Help Hosts Hack the Holidays

Barbara "Babs" Costello from Brunch with Babs invites holiday hosts to put a new tradition on the table with Athletic Brewing's award-winning non-alcoholic beer

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company , the largest non-alcoholic brewery in America, is kicking off its 2023 holiday campaign by teaming up with the internet's favorite grandma, Barbara "Babs" Costello from Brunch with Babs , to bring fans her top tips for holiday hosting.

Athletic Brewing is a pioneering non-alcoholic craft brewer revolutionizing beer for the modern lifestyle by producing a variety of styles that can be consumed anytime, anywhere. (PRNewswire)

Costello, a 74-year-old social media sensation with millions of followers, regularly shares motherly advice, recipes, and other life hacks. Together with Athletic Brewing, she will help party planners nationwide throw better get-togethers this holiday season.

"I've planned my fair share of parties and know how stressful hosting can be — especially during the holidays," said Costello. "I'm thrilled to be working with Athletic Brewing to share some of my proven holiday hacks for pleasing all of your guests this season."

Throughout November and December, Costello will offer her do's and don'ts for hosting success — a recipe that includes stocking the fridge with Athletic Brewing's great-tasting non-alcoholic beers.

"Trying to figure out what to serve your guests during the holidays can feel like a bad hangover," said Rosalie Kennedy, Athletic Brewing's Director of Marketing. "But Athletic knows that great hosts have great taste, and keeping our award-winning brews on ice will help you win over even the toughest critics — from your crazy cousins to your awkward aunts."

To make it even easier for entertainers, Athletic has also curated the perfect holiday playlist . Whether you're attending or hosting a party this season, set the mood and keep the vibes high with this soundtrack that is sure to satisfy.

In the spirit of helping hosts elevate their game, Athletic will also launch a special Brew Time Bundle on November 8. The limited-edition bundle will cost $37.99 and include a 6-pack of Run Wild IPA, a set of four bamboo coasters emblazoned with the Athletic Brewing logo, and a custom candle featuring delicate scents of citrus and pine. The candle, which brings to mind a freshly cracked Run Wild IPA, appropriately sits in a stylish 5 oz. can glass donning Run Wild artwork.

The launch of the campaign comes at a time when 22% of Americans over the age of 21 plan to drink less alcohol1 over the next year. At the same time, a record-high 39% of Americans now believe that consuming one to two drinks per day is bad for one's health2.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing, founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, is the 13th largest craft brewer in America and the leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer. The company's brews are distributed in all 50 states and available at over 50,000 retail stores nationwide. In 2023, Athletic was ranked as the 4th fastest-growing company in the Americas by Financial Times. Athletic was also ranked as the fastest-growing U.S. beverage manufacturer by Inc. Magazine in 2022, and named one of TIME's "100 Most Influential Companies." The company has won over 75 prestigious brewing awards and has earned the title of North American Brewer of the Year in the last four International Beer Challenge competitions. Athletic has custom breweries in Milford, Connecticut, and San Diego, and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic Brewing is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Its full-flavored near beers and hop-infused sparkling waters are available on www.athleticbrewing.com .

Sources:

1 Coefficient Capital Consumer Trends (June, 2023)

2 Gallup Consumption Habits Survey (July 2023)

