CerebrumX and Guidepoint Systems Join Forces to Leverage Embedded Vehicle Data for Fleets and Dealership Lot Management

Guidepoint Systems will use the CerebrumX embedded telematics data platform to help fleet companies and auto dealers optimize their front-line operations by making it easier and more efficient to track their inventory, as well as locate vehicles/keys and more.

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CerebrumX Labs Inc. (CerebrumX), an AI-driven automotive data platform company, announced a strategic collaboration with Guidepoint Systems, a global provider of vehicle telematics and Software as a Service (SaaS) for automotive OEMs, dealerships, rental agencies and commercial fleet managers. The joint solution taps the rising demand from fleet companies and dealerships for new data solutions that help reduce costs, improve customer experience, enhance efficiency as well as safety in inventory operations, leading to increased profitability.

The partnership aims at transforming fleet management and dealer operations by offering a seamless and hassle-free solution for inventory management, without the need to install any additional hardware. CerebrumX's Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) seamlessly integrates with the Guidepoint software platform to receive real-time connected vehicle data from equipped and eligible vehicles to simplify LOT management for accurate and remote inventory management leading to a contactless and seamless experience for customers. ADLP's real-time location tracking capabilities streamline the test drive process, resulting in reduced waiting times and enhanced customer satisfaction.

The remote access dashboards allow contactless and remote inventory management, making it easier to locate vehicles, eliminating labor-intensive manual operations for tracking and maintenance. The joint solution utilizes real-time location tracking capabilities, allowing dealerships to establish geofencing parameters to strengthen inventory security and enable quick recovery of vehicles. Further, CerebrumX also enables vehicle digital keys to seamlessly integrate with the dealership's authentication server, offering a direct interface with OEMs, to streamline the test drive experience.

"As we enter the partnership with Guidepoint Systems, we look forward to delivering a unique data-driven fleet solution that also simplifies the lot management," said Sandip Ranjhan, CEO at CerebrumX. "The cross OEM embedded vehicle information from our ADLP Platform gives Guidepoint's customers access to smart insights in a single dashboard to real-time monitor the inventory including location of vehicles, vehicle health parameters, streamline test drives with digital keys and many more, hence operate effectively and maximize profits."

"Embedded data telematics leveraging Guidepoint's unified OBD AI platform and CerebrumX's ADLP will be a game-changer," said Sam Spencer, CEO of Guidepoint Systems. "Our Automotive Dealership and Fleet customers will not only enjoy access to embedded data from over 90% of new vehicles on the market, but the real-time actionable data powered by Guidepoint's OBD AI & CerebrumX's ADLP to help increase operational efficiency, protect assets and reduce costs overall."

Another key distinguishing feature of the partnership involves the elimination of dependency on external hardware, such as OBD devices, and instead relying on embedded data stream received from within the vehicle in near real-time for highly accurate results and superior data quality.

Any small, mid-size or large fleets/dealerships or TSPs with connected vehicles are eligible for integration. Those interested can contact connect@cerebrumx.ai

About CerebrumX Labs Inc.

CerebrumX (www.cerebrumx.ai) works with the Top Automotive OEMs in North America to deliver expert insights to optimize operations, improve driver safety and drive key decisions for Automotive Mobility Businesses. Our industry's first ubiquitous Automotive AI platform is utilized across the Edge and Core Network by our partners including OEMs, Insurers, Fleet Companies and Smart Cities/Municipalities. CerebrumX's Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) securely collects and consolidates consented data from our partners and other third-party apps and devices to enable the activation of connected vehicle data that has previously been under-utilized to any significant level due to the absence of an integrated Automotive Ecosystem. CerebrumX is headquartered in Novi, MI, USA with offices across NA, EMEA and APAC.

About Guidepoint Systems

Guidepoint Systems is a leading supplier of vehicle telematics solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealerships, commercial fleet managers, rental car companies and individual vehicle owners. In addition to its innovative hardware and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, Guidepoint operates multilingual call centers 24/7/365, with a strong presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin America and Europe, to provide services directly to vehicle owners, dealerships and fleet managers. To learn more about our services, contact the company by calling (877) 477-3463 or visiting Guidepointsystems.com.

