Confie Celebrates Seven Years of Partnership with Toys for Tots

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the leading personal lines distributor in the U.S., and the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program are celebrating the seventh year of their partnership this holiday season. Last year, the company provided $2 million in advertising services and collected 3000 toys at donation stations in retail locations across the U.S.

(PRNewsfoto/Confie) (PRNewswire)

"This is among the most rewarding and joyful partnerships we embrace every year," said CEO Cesar Soriano. "Our Confie family truly enjoys helping American families in our communities during the season of giving."

Every year, the Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys for disadvantaged children across America. The mission of this program is to send a message of hope to the children of families who are struggling. Started in 1947, last year the organization broke records with 24.4 million toys, books and games to 9.9 million children. Through the gift of a new toy, the program aims to help bring the joy of Christmas to America's youth.

"Our long-standing partnership with the Confie family is very valuable to our Toys for Tots program," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their goals to make a difference and a positive impact in the communities they serve align with the Marine Corps goals to help American families by providing hope in the form of a toy under the Christmas tree for less fortunate children. We are thrilled Confie is joining us as a 5-Star National Corporate Sponsor in 2023."

Confie retail locations will accept donations from Nov. 1 through Dec. 8.

To learn more about how to help donate to Toys for Tots, visit www.toysfortots.org. To find donation sites, please visit Freeway Insurance at www.freewayinsurance.com.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 950+ retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 530 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as by visiting www.freeway.com or by calling 888-851-4799.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Confie