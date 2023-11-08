Panasonic Foundation, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and National Institute of Aerospace (NIA) Collaborate to Support Equity in STEM

"A Space for All" STEM Fest gathered community to learn more about STEM-related fields

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic and the Panasonic Foundation celebrated one year since breaking ground in De Soto, Kansas, on Panasonic Energy's new $4 billion EV battery production facility by collaborating with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Institute of Aerospace (NIA). In recognition of this important milestone, these groups hosted a free, fun, family-friendly weekend of activities focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education and career opportunities.

"A Space for All" STEM Fest, held on November 3-4, invited families and students of all ages to meet at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, KS, to enjoy a weekend of interactive experiences, educational activities, guest speakers and informational exhibits – all with a focus on broadening access, diversity and inclusion in STEM fields. More than 1,000 students, parents, educators and community leaders from across the Greater Kansas City area attended the weekend's events.

As Panasonic Energy prepares to create approximately up to 4,000 new jobs at the new De Soto plant, leaders are focused on supporting STEM curriculum, career readiness and workforce development for area high school and college students. Whether through training in facilities or educating the next generation about clean technology and manufacturing, Panasonic is eager to broaden, deepen and strengthen the talent pool across Kansas and throughout the Kansas City region.

The event aimed to help address notable concerns and disparities in the STEM industry. Data has shown that STEM jobs will represent more than 80% of future U.S. jobs, but less than 20% of undergraduates pursue these degrees. Out of the 20 fastest growing occupations, 15 require serious mathematics or science preparation, yet research indicates that more than 90% of children will lose interest in STEM topics if they are not engaged by the 5th grade. 1

"Our mission at the Panasonic Foundation is to address the widespread gap between future tech jobs and education in STEM, especially in underserved communities," said Alejandra Ceja, Vice President of the Office of Social Impact and Inclusion for Panasonic North America and Executive Director of the Panasonic Foundation. "We envision a diverse workforce prepared for the global 21st-century economy for companies like Panasonic and so many more. We are focused on strengthening and diversifying those interested in working in the tech industry, and the STEM Fest activities are one step in the right direction."

The STEM Fest celebrated not just the anniversary of the facility's groundbreaking, but it also marks the first phase of the Panasonic Foundation's strategic outreach in the region. The Foundation has nearly 40 years of expertise in social impact with a strong network of organizations and stakeholders from across the country. STEM Fest was just the first example of using that expansive experience to engage with their new neighbors.

With interactive programs, workshops and activities designed specifically for different audiences and ages—including activities for middle school students, speakers focused on college curriculum and careers, and meetings to connect area nonprofits with potential funding opportunities—STEM Fest participants enjoyed the chance to interact with STEM education experts, explore cutting-edge technologies, and learn about the future of work in the tech industry in the greater Kansas City region and beyond.

A few of the event highlights included:

Dr. Geri Richmond, U.S. Department of Energy, Under Secretary for Science & Innovations



Dr. Mamta Patel Nagaraja , NASA, Associate Chief Scientist



Edward V. Gonzales, a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Lead at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

A full-sized, battery-powered EV racer

An immersive planetarium

Informational tables and exhibits highlighting STEM curriculum and programming available through area colleges, universities and nonprofits

Hands-on activities with NASA included building your own paper rover and robot, learning about distances from the moon, and even a "spaghetti tower"

Complimentary copies of First Woman, NASA's graphic novel and accompanying interactive experiences telling the story of the first woman to explore the Moon

About NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is America's civil space program and the global leader in space exploration. The agency has a diverse workforce of just under 18,000 civil servants, and works with many more U.S. contractors, academia, and international and commercial partners to explore, discover, and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity. At its 20 centers and facilities across the country – and the only National Laboratory in space – NASA studies Earth, including its climate, our Sun, and our solar system and beyond.

NASA makes vital investments in a diverse portfolio of learning opportunities and activities designed to reach as many U.S. students as possible – from kindergarten through graduate school. NASA seeks to build the next generation STEM workforce and broaden student participation to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM fields, offering a wide array of unique experiences designed to engage K-12 students nationwide in the agency's missions, people and resources.

About NIA

The National Institute of Aerospace (NIA) is a nonprofit research, education, and outreach institute located in Hampton, Virginia. Created in 2002, NIA collaborates with NASA, other government agencies and laboratories, universities, and industry to conduct leading-edge research and technology development in space exploration, aeronautics, and science. In addition, NIA offers a broad, multi-university education program and award-winning outreach.

About the Panasonic Foundation

The Panasonic Foundation is devoted to increasing educational opportunities for disadvantaged students through strategic philanthropic investments in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). Our local and national mission is an extension of our core principles. We are dedicated to supporting efforts that advance educational excellence. Follow the Panasonic Foundation on Instagram @PanasonicFoundation and on Twitter @PanasonicFDN.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at http://na.panasonic.com/us/.

1 Pew Research Center analysis of 2017-19 American Community Survey (IPUMS), "STEM Jobs See Uneven Progress in Increasing Gender, Racial and Ethnic Diversity"

