SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SIX, BBAI, BVH, AAIC

NEW YORK , Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)'s sale to Cedar Fair for 0.5800 shares of common stock in the new combined company for each Six Flags share. Following the close of the proposed transaction, Six Flags shareholders will own approximately 48.8% of the combined company. If you are a Six Flags shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)'s merger with Pangiam Intermediate Holdings, LLC. If you are a BigBear.ai shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH)'s sale to Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. for $75.00 per share. If you are a Bluegreen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC)'s sale to Ellington Financial Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, (i) each share of Arlington common stock will be converted into 0.3619 shares of Ellington common stock, and (ii) Arlington common stockholders will also receive $0.09 per share. Upon the closing of the proposed acquisition, Arlington stockholders are expected to own approximately 15% of the combined company's stock. If you are an Arlington Asset shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

