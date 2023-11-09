Agilisium Appoints Lokesh Bhagchand as Chief Operating Officer

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium Consulting, a leading provider of specialized Data Analytics and Generative AI solutions, today announced the appointment of Lokesh Bhagchand (Lokesh) as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Lokesh joins Agilisium from Cognizant, where he spent over 24 years in a variety of technology and management roles in the Life Sciences practice, spanning delivery management, business operations, account management and sales. Lokesh has a strong track record of working with top-tier Life Sciences clients, driving accelerated growth, building domain and technology capabilities, and enhancing operational efficiencies at scale.

"I'm delighted to join Agilisium and build on the platform of strong value proposition to clients at the intersection of cloud, data and AI," said Lokesh. "Agilisium's long-term client relationships, disciplined focus on the Life Sciences industry and entrepreneurial approach is a perfect platform to deliver differentiated value to our clients, as we grow each one of those relationships."

"It gives me immense pleasure in welcoming Lokesh as the new Chief Operating Officer," said Raj Babu, Founder and CEO of Agilisium. "Our recent investments in building Life Sciences-centric analytics solutions powered by Generative AI capabilities are gaining significant market momentum. Lokesh's deep knowledge of the transformational needs of Life Sciences clients positions us well to provide superior value to our clients across the value chain. I look forward to the exciting times ahead."

About Agilisium

Agilisium is a fast-growing Cloud Transformation and Data Analytics company with strong expertise in Data Transformation journey and Generative AI solutions. Learn more at www.Agilisium.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Agilisium Consulting