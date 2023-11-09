Avelo Airlines Announces Multi-Year Strategic Relationship with PayPal

Collaboration offers travelers more choice, convenience and security— including PayPal's Pay in 4 interest-free payment feature

As part of the collaboration, Avelo will be the first U.S. airline to feature PayPal Pay in 4* at the beginning of the shopping journey for travel purchases, providing more choice for travelers in how they pay and helping them to better manage their budget. When selecting Pay in 4 at checkout, eligible customers can break up purchases between $30 - $1,500 into four interest-free payments every two weeks, with the first payment due at time of purchase. 67% of global Pay Later with PayPal customers are repeat users, demonstrating its interest among consumers and the benefit it will have for Avelo**.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Every journey starts with booking a trip, and our first-of-its-kind collaboration with PayPal is going to make purchasing your next Avelo flight smoother and simpler than ever. PayPal's Pay in 4 zero-interest flexible payment product makes it easier and more affordable to take advantage of our industry leading reliability and experience our Soul of Service on an Avelo flight."

In addition to the use of Pay in 4, Avelo will now leverage PayPal's extended suite of services to grow its business and offer travelers a superior experience including:

PayPal Checkout offers customers a secure and trusted way to pay for tickets and more. Customer can choose from whatever payment method is on file, including credit card, debit card, PayPal balance, pay later options, bank withdrawal and more.

Avelo will now use PayPal Braintree to process customer transactions, helping Avelo to improve authorization rates and giving customers a simple and seamless transaction experience. On average, merchants who leverage PayPal Braintree have seen an increase in authorization rates by 4 percentage points globally***.

Risk as a Service Tools: PayPal's PayPal's Fraud Protection Advanced solution will help Avelo ensure that legitimate transactions are approved quickly, and fraudulent transaction attempts are declined. In early 2024, Avelo will also integrate PayPal's automated dispute resolution capabilities to recover chargeback costs more quickly and effectively.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its Customers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 3.5 million Customers on over 27,000 flights, to 44 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico with a fleet of 16 Boeing 737 aircraft.

The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small, easy to use airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees and families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale and one third of its seats are extra leg room seats ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo prides itself on its reliability and through the first nine months of 2023, Avelo has achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry with 80.8% of all flights arriving within fifteen minutes of scheduled arrival time.

Avelo is also distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 44 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

