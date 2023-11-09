Congressional Resolution 853 Supports the Designation of Drowsy Driving Prevention Week®

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives Madeleine Dean and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, introduced House Resolution 853 in the U.S. House of Representatives. Developed by the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) and with additional data and statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, and the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the resolution supports the designation of "Drowsy Driving Prevention Week" to raise awareness about the dangers of drowsy driving and encourages people across the United States to take preventable steps against drowsy driving.

The National Sleep Foundation applauds Congress for recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week.

NSF is dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research, and practice. NSF established Drowsy Driving Prevention Week®, held each fall at the end of Daylight Saving Time, to raise awareness about the importance of sleep and the risks of driving while drowsy. Drowsy driving is impaired driving. It is a relatable experience that is dangerously common, but preventable. Drowsy driving starts when people are young drivers. A recent NSF survey of teen drivers found in their first two years of driving, 1 in 6 teens have already driven while drowsy. 95% of teens also say drowsy driving is risky, but most rate drunk, drugged, and distracted driving as more dangerous. Similarly, adults consider drowsy driving less risky than other forms of impaired driving.

"NSF applauds Congress for recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week. Drowsy driving is impaired driving and a public health concern that everyone can take steps to prevent." said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. "It starts by getting enough quality sleep to be your Best Slept Self®, which is important for our safe driving and responsibility to each other on the road."

"Drowsy Driving Prevention Week raises awareness of the dangers of driving while fatigued or sleepy and educates drivers on how to keep themselves and others safe," Rep. Dean said. "The National Sleep Foundation has been a leader in making our roads safer, and I'm grateful for their partnership in recognizing this week of advocacy to help save lives."

For the past 30 years, NSF has educated the public about the importance of sleep health in relation to overall health and well-being. NSF has published consensus papers and guidelines for positive sleep health. Most recently, coinciding with Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, NSF has released a Drowsy Driving Position Statement.

