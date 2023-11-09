LiquidAgents Healthcare Ranks No.5 in the 2023 SMU Dallas 100 Fastest-growing Private Companies in Dallas Fort Worth

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidAgents Healthcare was named among the fastest-growing companies at the annual Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards Gala, held November 2 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas. The Dallas 100 is Southern Methodist University's Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship annual recognition of the fastest-growing privately held Dallas companies.

LiquidAgents Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/LiquidAgents Healthcare, LLC) (PRNewswire)

This year, LiquidAgents CEO Sheldon Arora became the only founder and leader in the history of the Dallas 100 to make the list for not just one, but two companies. Further, each company made the top 5, with LiquidAgents Healthcare ranking No.5, and staffdna®, the tech-centric sister company of LiquidAgents, ranking No. 1.

LiquidAgents Healthcare has provided clinical staffing solutions to healthcare for over twenty years. Ranking No.5 in this year's Dallas 100 marks yet another milestone in an incredible story of ongoing growth and commitment to excellence in providing the healthcare industry with tech-enabled staffing solutions alongside expert recruiting and concierge-level service.

"It's an honor to be included in the Dallas 100," said LiquidAgents CEO Sheldon Arora. "The advanced tech we're bringing to healthcare staffing not only provides healthcare facilities in need with real-time hiring capabilities, but also enhances the service our expert recruiters bring to healthcare professionals seeking the highest paying travel, local, and staff jobs."

Dallas 100 companies are ranked on percentage of growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years, with an emphasis on economic contributions to the Dallas-Fort Worth area economy. To qualify, these companies must have revenue earnings between $500,000 to $100 million.

About LiquidAgents Healthcare

LiquidAgents Healthcare has been providing workforce clinical solutions to the medical industry for over twenty years. The company places choice nursing and allied professionals of all specialties in travel, local, and staff jobs in an array of settings across the U.S. LiquidAgents is certified by The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has won over 50 awards, including recognition as one of the Fastest Growing Companies by Inc Magazine and Fast Company, Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare, and numerous others. Visit www.liquidagents.com to learn more. The LiquidAgents app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

