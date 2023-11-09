Servotronics Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

-- Actions to increase production to meet strong market demand drove 31% top-line growth --

-- Gross margin rose 770 basis points compared to prior-year quarter driven by higher volumes and production improvements --

ELMA, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American – SVT), a designer and manufacturer of servo-control components and other advanced technology products, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Servotronics achieved significant growth in revenue, gross margin and operating income in the third quarter of 2023. This is aligned with prior expectations of a strong second half of 2023. The Company continues to execute against its long-term strategic plan and has expanded production output to meet growing industry demand. A solid backlog and improved operational efficiencies have positioned the Company for continued sequential growth for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

As previously announced, during the second quarter, the Company divested and is winding down the assets of the Consumer Products Group (CPG) business segment. Accordingly, the financial results of the CPG segment have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, all financial results are based on the results of continuing operations.

Highlights for the third quarter financial results include:

Revenues were $11.6 million , up 31.3% from $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross profit more than doubled to $2.5 million or 21.6% of revenue in the third quarter, up from $1.2 million , or 13.9% of revenue in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating income improved by $1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Net income from continuing operations was $0.2 million , or $0.07 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $0.6 million , or ($0.24) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

"Ongoing investments in our people, operations, and product quality strengthened our output in the third quarter to meet the growing demand for Servotronics products. With our strong backlog we expect continued top-line growth in the fourth quarter of the year and into 2024," said Chief Executive Officer William F. Farrell, Jr. "I am incredibly proud of our team and the strides taken towards achieving our long-term goals. As we focus on executing our strategic growth and profitability improvement plan, we will continue to capitalize on opportunities in the strong aerospace market and will drive improved operating results, all leading to enhanced shareholder value."

Business Results

000's Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022

$ Change

% Change Revenue $ 11,582

$ 8,823

$ 2,760

31.3 %















Cost of goods sold 9,083

7,596

1,483

19.5 % Gross Profit 2,499

1,227

1,272

103.7 % Gross Margin 21.6 %

13.9 %





7.7 %















SG&A Expenses 2,219

1,918

301

15.7 % as a % of Revenue 19.2 %

21.7 %

10.9 %



















Operating Income (Loss) $ 280

$ (691)

$ 971

140.5 % Operating Margin 2.4 %

(7.8 %)























Interest Expense (98)

(50)

(48)

96.0 % Tax Benefit/(Expense) -

154

(154)

(100.0 %) Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 182

$ (587)

$ 769

(131.0 %)

Servotronics' Chief Financial Officer Robert A. Fraass commented, "Our financial results in the third quarter demonstrate the potential operating leverage embedded in our operating model. The Servotronics team's efforts to increase output, along with our lean initiatives and focus on continuous improvement, enabled us to generate a significant increase in gross profit on a 31% increase in sales."

Revenues increased to $11.6 million in the 2023 third quarter, up 31.3% from the third quarter of 2022, due primarily to increased sales volume driven by the growth of the commercial aircraft market and increased unit volumes achieved during the period.

For the third quarter, gross profit increased 103.7% to $2.5 million, or 21.6% of sales, up from $1.2 million, or 13.9% of sales in the prior-year period. Gross profit benefited from increased sales volumes resulting in favorable production efficiencies and lower overhead costs.

Third-quarter SG&A expenses increased approximately $0.3 million compared to the prior-year period. SG&A expenses were driven primarily by increased sales & marketing personnel costs and higher R&D costs attributable to projects focused on expanding the product portfolio.

Net income from continuing operations was $0.2 million compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

During the third quarter, Servotronics executed the sale of assets of The Ontario Knife Company on August 1, 2023 and closed operations. The third quarter loss from discontinued operations was $0.4 million, and the Company will continue to wind down and divest the Consumer Products Group business segment, which should be substantially complete by the end of 2023.

Mr. Farrell concluded, "The third quarter results demonstrate another step towards achieving our short-term strategic objectives. We will continue to grow as we achieve production rates aligned with our aerospace customers while we also diversify into new markets. The efforts of the Servotronics' team are resulting in operational gains which will create value for all stakeholders. I look forward to seeing additional progress over the upcoming quarters."

ABOUT SERVOTRONICS

Servotronics designs, develops and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications including aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment and other aerospace applications at its operating facilities in Elma and Franklinville, New York.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, the words "project," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that will influence the Company's future operations, including: uncertainties in today's global economy, including political risks, adverse changes in legal and regulatory environments, and difficulty in predicting defense appropriations, the introduction of new technologies and the impact of competitive products, the vitality of the commercial aviation industry and its ability to purchase new aircraft, the willingness and ability of the Company's customers to fund long-term purchase programs, and market demand and acceptance both for the Company's products and its customers' products which incorporate Company-made components, the Company's ability to accurately align capacity with demand, the availability of financing and changes in interest rates, the outcome of pending and potential litigation, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses' and governments' responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers' businesses, and on global supply chains, the ability of the Company to obtain and retain key executives and employees and the additional risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SERVOTRONICS, INC. (SVT) IS LISTED ON NYSE America

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($000's omitted except share and per share data)

















September 30,

December 31,





2023

2022





(Unaudited)

(Reclassified) Current assets:







Cash $ 158

$ 3,812

Cash, restricted 150

-

Accounts receivable, net 12,297

8,453

Inventories, net 15,048

14,286

Prepaid income taxes 139

138

Other current assets 727

477

Assets related to discontinued operation 1,981

9,528



Total current assets 30,500

36,694











Property, plant and equipment, net 7,172

7,355











Deferred income taxes, net -

1,072











Other non-current assets 42

173











Total Assets $ 37,714

$ 45,294











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:







Line of credit $ 2,164

$ -

Current portion of eqiupment financing and capital leases -

501

Current portion of post retirement obligation 87

87

Accounts payable 2,958

1,840

Accrued employee compensation and benefits costs 1,286

1,057

Accrued warranty 544

581

Other accrued liabilities 925

396

Liabilities related to discontinued operation 1,741

1,745



Total current liabilities 9,705

6,207











Post retirement obligation 3,996

3,975











Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.20; authorized 4,000,000







shares; issued 2,629,052 shares; outstanding







2,496,211 (2,483,318 - 2022) shares 525

523

Capital in excess of par value 14,603

14,556

Retained earnings 12,489

23,741

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,295)

(2,337)

Employee stock ownership trust commitment (157)

(157)

Treasury stock, at cost 91,570 (104,464 - 2022) shares (1,152)

(1,214)



Total shareholders' equity 24,013

35,112











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 37,714

$ 45,294

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($000's omitted except per share data)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenue $ 11,582

$ 8,823

$ 31,291

$ 26,739

















Costs of goods sold, inclusive of depreciation















and amortization 9,083

7,596

26,252

21,814 Gross profit 2,499

1,227

5,039

4,925

















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 2,219

1,918

7,663

5,919 Total operating costs and expenses 11,302

9,514

33,915

27,733 Operating income/(loss) 280

(691)

(2,624)

(994)

















Other (expense)/income:













Interest expense (98)

(50)

(239)

(194) Gain on sale of equipment -

-

-

26 Total other (expense)/income, net (98)

(50)

(239)

(168)

















Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 182

(741)

(2,863)

(1,162) Income tax benefit/(expense) -

154

(1,063)

234 Income/(loss) from continuing operations 182

(587)

(3,926)

(928) (Loss)/income from discontinued operation, net of tax (Note 2) (386)

271

(7,326)

127 Net loss $ (204)

$ (316)

$ (11,252)

$ (801)

















Basic and diluted income/(loss) per share













Continuing operations $ 0.07

$ (0.24)

$ (1.59)

$ (0.38) Discontinued operation (0.16)

0.11

(2.97)

0.05 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.09)

$ (0.13)

$ (4.56)

$ (0.33)

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

($000's omitted)

















Nine Months Ended







September 30,







2023

2022 Cash flows related to operating activities:







Loss from continuing operations $ (3,926)

$ (928)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used







by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 790

751



Stock based compensation 110

126



Decrease in allowance for credit losses 8

5



Increase (decrease) in inventory reserve 34

(112)



(Decrease) increase in warranty reserve (37)

32



Deferred income taxes 1,077

24



Gain on sale of equipment -

(26) Change in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable (3,852)

(3,772)

Inventories (796)

1,928

Prepaid income taxes (1)

527

Other current assets (250)

(233)

Accounts payable 1,118

1,467

Accrued employee compensation and benefit costs 229

(66)

Post retirement obligations 59

86

Other accrued liabilities 529

44













Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (4,908)

(147) Cash flows related to investing activities:







Capital expenditures - property, plant and equipment (606)

(879)

Proceeds from sale of assets -

38













Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (606)

(841)













Cash flows related to financing activities:







Advances on line of credit, net of payments 2,164

-

Principal payments on long-term debt -

(4,250)

Principal payments on equipment financing lease obligations (501)

(210)













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 1,663

(4,460) Discontinued Operation







Cash (used in) provided by operating activites (1,753)

151

Cash provided by investing activities 2,100

- Net cash provided by operating and investing activities from discontinued operation 347

151 Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (3,504)

(5,297) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,812

9,433 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 308

$ 4,136

