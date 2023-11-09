Empowering Tradespeople Today and Tomorrow with Education and Donations

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, a leading online supplier for professionals in the heating, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical industries, is launching its 14th annual Trade Tuesday campaign later this month. This year's campaign focuses not only on providing financial assistance, but also on fostering workforce education and development for current and future tradespeople.

SupplyHouse.com Real People, Real Service (PRNewswire)

SupplyHouse.com and PHCC Team Up for 14th Annual Trade Tuesday Initiative

Starting November 28th and running through December 8th, SupplyHouse.com's 2023 Trade Tuesday initiative will offer a unique way to engage on social media and make a difference. For every like, comment, or share on the designated Trade Tuesday social media posts, SupplyHouse.com will donate $2 to the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Education Fund. Last year's effort resulted in a $75,000 donation – a figure the company hopes to surpass this year.

"Beyond financial support, we're aiming to create awareness about the importance of skilled trades in our society and how we can collectively support their growth," said SupplyHouse.com Head of Integrated Marketing, Kyra Mitchell Lewis. "Our partnership with PHCC amplifies the impact we can make in promoting the skilled trades and the incredibly talented people that work in them."

In addition to supporting PHCC in their efforts to provide training, scholarships, and resources for those entering or continuing in the trade industries, SupplyHouse.com will also host social media giveaways with a variety of prizes, including $600 gift cards and free branded merchandise as part of the Trade Tuesday festivities.

SupplyHouse.com invites everyone to participate in Trade Tuesday by engaging with their social media posts and helping to spread the word about this initiative. Your engagement directly supports the growth and development of the skilled trades and hardworking trade professionals across the country.

About SupplyHouse.com:

SupplyHouse.com is a leading e-commerce supplier within the skilled trades. Their free TradeMaster Program supports trade pros with perks that help save time and money. Learn more at supplyhouse.com/trademaster.

About PHCC

The PHCC National Association provides advocacy, education, and training to thousands of plumbing and HVACR businesses and technicians. Members have access to a variety of services designed to grow their business and increase profitability. The PHCC Educational Foundation is a partnership that serves the plumbing, heating, and cooling industry by preparing members to meet the challenges of an ever-changing marketplace. For more information, visit phccfoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SupplyHouse.com